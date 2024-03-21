Kyle Rittenhouse Blames Chaotic Campus Event On University

Kyle Rittenhouse blamed the University of Memphis for a recent campus event that turned into chaos Thursday on Fox News, where he was featured as a guest speaker.

Rittenhouse appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss a Turning Point USA event he spoke at Wednesday night where video footage later posted online shows a mob of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters chasing some of the attendees while leaving. Fox host Laura Ingraham questioned Rittenhouse on reports surfaced claiming he was rushed off-stage after speaking for 30 minutes. (RELATED: All Hell Breaks Loose At Campus Event Featuring Rittenhouse)

“So it was very interesting,” Rittenhouse stated. “I got to speak-ish. I got to speak for about two to three minutes and then nobody would hear me out so I said, ‘Okay, let’s roll into a Q&A.’ I had about 30 minutes of a Q&A going back and forth and talking to these people. They didn’t seem to want to listen, there were some people that I had pretty good dialogue with [but] nobody really cared. Everybody just wanted to make a scene, be disrespectful, and cause chaos.”

“I was really disappointed with the university because Turning Point USA has a ticketing system that they have been using for a while now,” he said. “They use it to vet people, to make sure that they go to that campus, get the attendees, and make sure that what happened yesterday doesn’t happen. What happened yesterday was that the University of Memphis revoked Turning Point USA’s ticketing system and implemented their own ticketing system, alerted the protesters before anybody else that this is the ticketing system in place so that the protesters can go ahead and book all the tickets and either not show up, stage a mass walkout, or just harass me. I was in a room with an entire crowd of people who did not like me outside of maybe three or four people.”

Following the event, founder and Executive Director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk called out the university online for the “incredible lengths” they went to “to hamstring” the event. Kirk laid out a list of issues the organization had with the school stating that one of the problems they encountered was that the university had changed their ticket system on the day of the event, claiming that it was to “ensure” a “fair and equitable” process.