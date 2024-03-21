Whistleblower Alleges CIA Intervened To Block Interview With Key Hunter Biden Associate, Comer And Jordan Say

A new whistleblower has come forward to congressional investigators alleging that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) moved to prevent federal investigators from interviewing a key associate of Hunter Biden.

The whistleblower alleges that the CIA intervened in August 2021 to prevent Internal Revenue Service (IRS) investigators from interviewing Kevin Morris, a Hollywood lawyer who has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrats and paid some of Hunter Biden’s legal fees, House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan wrote in a Thursday letter to CIA Director Bill Burns. The whistleblower further alleged that Department of Justice (DOJ) officials were subsequently called in to CIA headquarters and instructed that Morris was not to be a witness in their probe.

“The information we recently received from the whistleblower seems to corroborate our concerns about DOJ’s deviations from standard process to provide Hunter Biden with preferential treatment. According to the whistleblower, in August 2021, when IRS investigators were preparing to interview Patrick Kevin Morris, an associate of Hunter Biden, the CIA intervened to stop the interview,” Comer and Jordan wrote in their letter. “Two DOJ officials were allegedly summoned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia for a briefing regarding Mr. Morris. At that meeting, it was communicated that Mr. Morris could not be a witness during the investigation.” (RELATED: Department Of Justice Acknowledges Hunter Biden Laptop Content Is Legitimate For First Time)

Comer-Jordan CIA Whistleblower Letter by Nick Pope on Scribd

“It is unknown why or on what basis the CIA allegedly intervened to prevent investigators from interviewing Mr. Morris,” the letter continues. “However, these allegations track with other evidence showing how the DOJ deviated from its standard investigative practices during the investigation of Hunter Biden.”

The lawmakers concluded their letter by demanding that the CIA hand over all documents and internal communications pertaining to Hunter Biden and the DOJ and IRS investigations into his affairs, as well as all documents and communications pertaining to attempts to interview Morris pursuant to Hunter Biden probes. Comer and Jordan instructed the CIA to hand over those materials no later than the close of business on April 4.

While the CIA allegedly made an effort to prevent federal investigators from interviewing Morris back in 2021, congressional lawmakers got their chance to interview him under oath in January.

Congressional investigators have learned that Morris has loaned Hunter Biden approximately $5 million to settle tax debts and cover personal expenses, according to a Comer press release issued shortly after the January interview with Morris concluded. Morris also purchased approximately $750,000 worth of art from Hunter Biden, transactions which reduced Hunter Biden’s debt to him, according to Comer.

Neither the CIA nor the White House responded immediately to requests for comment.

