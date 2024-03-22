Executive Director for the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Bryan Malinowski, died Thursday after getting into a shootout with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Malinowski, 53, was shot in the head by ATF agents Tuesday at his home in Little Rock, Arkansas, after authorities approached his home to serve a search warrant, according to NBC News. Arkansas State Police confirmed that the shootout occurred around 6 a.m. and stated that the executive director was “injured with gunshot wounds.” (RELATED: ‘You Are A War Criminal!’: Hillary Clinton Immediately Gets Heckled While Giving Speech At Columbia University)

After being treated at the scene, Malinowski was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A spokesperson for the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport confirmed Malinowski’s passing in a statement provided to NBC News, noting the company’s significant growth and success due to his 16-year career with the airport.

“With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our executive director Bryan Malinowski,” a spokesperson for the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport confirmed to NBC News. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bryan’s wife, Maer, loved ones and friends.”

The ASP Criminal Investigation Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred today around 6 a.m. at 4 Durance Court, Little Rock, while the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was serving a federal search warrant.https://t.co/du2OhFkIIr pic.twitter.com/dcb3DQ5nWb — Arkansas State Police (@ARStatePolice) March 19, 2024

While one ATF official was injured with a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” authorities have yet to release the reasoning behind Malinowski’s search warrant as his court records are currently sealed.

Malinowski’s brother, Matthew Malinowski, 55, had been by the executive director’s side in the hospital Tuesday and told the outlet that his brother had been “shot in the head.” Matthew additionally told the outlet that Malinowski had allegedly been a collector of coins, guns, and other weapons as he lived in an upper-middle-class suburb and earned roughly $253,000 a year.

Malinowski’s family released a statement Thursday questioning the motive behind the ATF’s search warrant as details have yet to be released.

“Our family has endured an unspeakable tragedy and one that is almost impossible to understand,” Malinowski’s family responded.

“Even if the allegations in the affidavit are true, they don’t begin to justify what happened,” the family continued. “At worst, Bryan Malinowski, a gun owner and gun enthusiast, stood accused of making private firearm sales to a person who may not have been legally entitled to purchase the guns.”

As neighbors relayed their shock to the incident, one had told NBC News on Tuesday that they had seen guns and ammunition loaded onto a trailer, as firefighters “carried a circular saw, crowbars, and other tools into the house.”

Officials stated Tuesday that an investigative case file would be presented to the prosecuting attorney to determine if the “use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.”