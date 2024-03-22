Daily Wire Severs Ties With Candace Owens

The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing announced Friday that the outlet has severed ties with Candace Owens.

Owens hosted a show on The Daily Wire after becoming a prominent name in the conservative movement. The outlet abruptly made the announcement of her departure for reasons currently unknown.

“Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship,” Boreing announced without an explanation.

Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2024

Owens clashed earlier this year with Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro after she criticized him for his views on the Israel-Hamas war. Shapiro called his own employee a “disgrace” after she came out in opposition to genocide.