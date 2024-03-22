Rep. MTG Files Motion To Remove Mike Johnson As Speaker Of The House

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a motion Friday morning for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to vacate the chair.

Greene called on Johnson to not bring the $1.2 trillion spending bill to the floor for a vote, calling it “a Chuck Schumer, Democrat-controlled bill coming from the ‘Republican-controlled’ House.” She would have to be recognized to try to vacate the speakership, and the House would have to take action within two legislative days. Having not noticed the privilege, the motion cannot be considered until after the recess.

“Speaker Johnson always listens to the concerns of members, but is focused on governing. He will continue to push conservative legislation that secures our border, strengthens our national defense and demonstrates how we’ll grow our majority,” Johnson’s spokesperson Raj Shah said in a statement.

The House ended up on Friday passing the $1.2 trillion consolidated spending bill, which included millions of dollars in earmarks, to fund the remainder of the U.S. government for the 2024 fiscal year. The bill passed with 286 yeas to 134 nays, meeting the two-thirds majority requirement to suspend the rules and pass expeditiously.

Leading up to the vote, members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus (HFC) members encouraged their Republican colleagues to vote against the package, which Chairman Bob Good slammed in a statement.

“Is there anything that some Republicans won’t do to keep this government open? Why are we in a rush to keep this government open that is so harming the American people by the very policies which they are suffering under?,” Good said. “And the bill that’s being voted on today will be Republicans joining with Democrats to fund this DHS. Instead we must say enough, not on our watch.”

Former HFC Chairman Scott Perry echoed Good’s concerns, saying Republicans who vote yes “should be ashamed,” while Republican Rep. Chip Roy argued that they will “own the destruction of America” for passing the bill.

“Every single Republican should vote no, should vote no. And should be ashamed of ever voting yes,” said former HFC Chairman Scott Perry. “And if they don’t vote no on this bill, what they’re saying to their constituents — their bosses who sent them to Washington, D.C. — Democrat or Republican, what you saw at the border, that’s fine with me. That’s good. Let’s get more of that.”

“Anybody who votes for this bill today owns every stinking bit of it,” Roy said. “They own the destruction of the American economy with all these regulations killing families. They own the wide open borders, causing death and destruction. They own the fentanyl pouring into communities. If you fund it, you own it.”