VIGUERIE: Words Republicans Should Stop Saying — ‘Leftist,’ ‘Progressive,’ ‘Woke,’ ‘Socialist’ And ‘Biden’

Will Joe Biden be the Democratic candidate on the Nov. 5 presidential election ballot?

Call the national leaders of the Democrat Party like John Podesta, Eric Holder, Marc Elias, and Barack Obama whatever you want, but don’t call them stupid. They are brilliant political strategists, and they are not going to allow a frail, mentally challenged, politically weak President Biden to be the only thing between them and another President Donald Trump.

Whatever condition Biden is in physically, mentally, and politically now, he will be worse by the time of the Democratic National Convention in August — and even worse again by the November election.

Adopting a “We Must Defeat Biden Strategy” is exactly what the Democrats want Republicans to do. The Dems are going to yank him aside and watch the GOP fall flat like Charlie Brown trying to kick Lucy’s football.

How, when, and where the change will be made is not known. But a good guess would be Monday evening, Aug. 19, the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

President Biden goes to the cameras and microphones at the convention and announces he must step aside for one reason or another. He will endorse another radical Democrat to be the nominee. The convention hall will go wild with applause.

And all those focused attacks against Joe Biden, including those the GOP has been hurling at his son Hunter for the last three-and-a-half years, will be worthless.

God bless Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and James Comer of Kentucky for their tenacious search for the truth in the corruption scandals around the Biden family, but time has run out. One more hearing is not going to persuade the masses. We have a little more than seven months to convince the American people that Republican policies are better and will help them in their daily lives.

“Without a vision, the people perish,” says Proverbs 29. And frankly, our country may perish if we allow the Democrat to continue their damaging policies for another four years. They will leave us unsafe, unsecure, $32 trillion dollars in debt, and with no control over our lives and destiny.

Power and control is their god, and if they keep it, we will no longer have the freedom that was rooted in our country’s founding.

It is time for House Republicans to begin sharing their vision for the country, explaining to the American people why our policies are better and will help them in their daily lives.

If Republicans put all of their political eggs in the basket of attacking Joe Biden, and he’s not on the November ballot, we’re in serious political trouble. And it is Democrats in Congress and in state legislatures across the country who have delivered all the harm happening to Americans.

The pre-selected substitute Democrat candidate will be able to credibly campaign saying they had nothing to do with Biden’s failed policies.

A good political strategist, which we need desperately, would advise Republicans: “Don’t say ‘Joe Biden.'” For that matter don’t say “left,” “leftist,” “progressive,” “woke,” “socialist,” or “Marxist,” even though that’s what Democrats are.

None of those words will be on the ballot on election day.

The word “Democrat” will be on the ballot, and it will appear over and over.

Every problem in America that upsets people, angers them, or causes them pain (including financial pain) is because of Democratic policies.

Conservatives have the opportunity to honestly and accurately BRAND Democrats as the problem and their own policies as the solution.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a marketing pioneer, it’s that once something is BRANDED it’s like super glue — usually permanent.

If that happens, conservatives will win a landslide election from the presidency down to the court houses and lots in between.

Some in the GOP may feel that Democrats are simply our political opponents and that we disagree with them on issues at the margins, such as how much to fund various government agencies, the size of the national debt, our tax policies, etc.

The Democrats are not just our opponents — they are the enemy of the American people. Their policies are destroying our economy, our sovereignty, and our families.

Republicans must make haste to define all Democrats in these terms for the next seven months, regardless of who their presidential nominee turns out to be.

Richard A. Viguerie is the pioneer of political direct marketing, Chairman of American Target Advertising and ConservativeHQ.com, and author of seven books, including the forthcoming “How Conservatives Can Outlive Liberals.”

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.