Peter Angelos Dies At 94

Peter Angelos, the longtime owner of the Baltimore Orioles and owner of a successful law firm, died Saturday at the age of 94.

A statement by the Angelos family was posted on social media explaining that Mr. Angelos had been ill for several years, though no cause for his death was given. The MLB owner’s death comes right as his son, John, is in the process of selling the Orioles to David Rubenstein, the president of Inner Harbor Sports and co-founder of Carlyle Group, Inc. The team is currently valued at $1.725 billion, according to the Baltimore Sun. (RELATED: Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter Allegedly Stole Millions From Him To Gamble … Is He Taking The Fall Or Just A Scumbag?)

A statement from the Angelos family: pic.twitter.com/vRtrc4Y6Gq — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 23, 2024

“I offer my deepest condolences to the Angelos family on the passing of Peter Angelos,” Rubenstein said in a statement, according to AP News. “Peter made an indelible mark first in business and then in baseball. The city of Baltimore owes him a debt of gratitude for his stewardship of the Orioles across three decades and for positioning the team for great success.”

Peter Angelos was a true Baltimorean. His impact on Baltimore & Baltimoreans will live for generations. Thank you, Peter, for never giving up on and always believing in our city! Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Angelos family & @Orioles organization today. pic.twitter.com/KMWxaN2dId — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) March 23, 2024

Angelos led a group of investors to buy the Orioles in 1993 for $173 million, which at the time was the highest amount ever paid for a professional sports team in the United States. The investors included writer Tom Clancy, filmmaker Barry Levinson and tennis star Pam Shriver, according to AP. The core motivation for his purchase, according to his website, was “so the team could stay in Baltimore and once again enjoy local ownership.” The city’s mayor, Brandon M. Scott, said on social media, “Peter Angelos was a true Baltimorean. His impact on Baltimore & Baltimoreans will live for generations.”