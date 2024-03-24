‘I’m Not Embarrassed By Anything I’ve Done’: Fani Willis Unapologetic, Determined To Proceed With Case Against Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis stated Saturday that she was “not embarrassed” by her relationship with fellow attorney Nathan Wade and is determined to proceed with her case against former President Donald Trump.

Willis appeared in an interview with CNN at an Easter event to discuss her thoughts regarding the results from her hearing over her relationship with Wade and allegations that she signed off on funds used to pay for vacations for the two. Allegations of Wade and Willis’ relationship surfaced in January, with many later questioning the timeline of their romantic partnership as Willis had also selected Wade to serve as a special prosecutor in Trump’s case.

Willis told the outlet that not only is she “not embarrassed” for her actions, which she noted were not “illegal,” the Fulton County DA stated that “the train” against Trump will be continuing. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Says Judge’s Opinion Gives Fani Willis ‘Last Chance’ To ‘Do The Right Thing’)

“I don’t feel like my reputation needs to be reclaimed. Let’s say it for the record — I’m not embarrassed by anything I’ve done. I guess my greatest crime is [that] I had a relationship with a man, but that’s not something that I find embarrassing in any way. And I know I have not done anything that’s illegal,” Willis stated.

“My team has been continuing to work and I think the media, especially organizations like [yours], have been paying attention. All while that was going on, we were writing responsive briefs. We were still doing the case in the way that it needed to be done. I don’t feel like we’ve been slowed down at all. I do think that there are efforts to slow down this train, but the train is coming.”

Following Willis’ hearing, presiding Judge Scott McAfee allowed prosecutors to have an option of either having Willis and her team step down from her case against Trump or to have Wade withdraw. Wade resigned from the case on March 15, claiming it was due to the “interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public” and to move Trump’s case forward “as quickly as possible.”