ANDREW FOWLER: They Want To Commemorate America’s Founding By…Raising Taxes?

This is not a headline for a satirical website.

As businesses across the nation continue struggling with inflation, heightened regulations and over-taxation, the Connecticut General Assembly is considering enacting legislation that would “temporarily” raise “the room occupancy tax on hotels and lodging houses and the sales and use taxes on the rental or leasing of a passenger motor vehicle.” The additional revenue would fund the America 250th (or the semiquincentennial) initiative.

The original bill was introduced by Rep. Jason Rojas (D-9th), but is currently in the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.

Proudly celebrating a seminal milestone in our country’s history is certainly encouraging to see from lawmakers. Denise Merril, Connecticut’s former Secretary of the State and chair of the Commission for America 250, expressed in public testimony that the anniversary is “a wonderful opportunity for tourism in our state,” adding: “We have an amazing trove of historic sites and attractions in our state that need resources to help realize their potential as tourist destinations for this moment.”

As the Yankee Institute’s series ‘Hidden in the Oak’ shows, Connecticut does have a rich history that needs preservation in our collective memory.

Yet the concept of a tax being “temporarily” increased — or increased at all — is troubling considering how Connecticut ranks 47th in the Tax Foundation’s “2024 State Business Tax Climate Index,” and 49th in Wallethub’s best states to start a business. Jeffrey Beckham, secretary of the Office of Policy and Management, opposed the bill, testifying that it “would increase the Hotel Occupancy Tax from 15% to 15.615% and the Rental Car Surcharge from 9.35% to 9.965% for FY 2025 through 2028.”

“Connecticut already has one of the highest Hotel Occupancy Tax rates in the nation and increasing this tax further would make Connecticut a less attractive destination at a time where we are trying to increase tourism,” Beckham said. “As you have heard the governor [Ned Lamont] say many times, we prefer to add taxpayers rather than increase taxes.”

But more importantly, the irony of raising taxes to commemorate the 250th birthday of America’s founding is completely lost on the bill’s advocates. Those who publicly testified in support of the temporary tax highlight how the extra funds are a “crucial investment in our state’s cultural and educational landscape,” according to Anthony Roy, president of the Connecticut Council for the Social Studies.

“By providing financial support for initiatives that promote civic engagement, historical literacy, and cultural appreciation, this bill demonstrates a commitment to preserving our nation’s heritage and fostering a sense of pride and identity among Connecticut residents,” Roy added.

Providing opportunities to encourage Connecticut residents to explore landmarks and museums to learn America’s history is commendable. In fact, schools across the state should heed the upcoming celebrations and integrate them into lesson plans.

However, the tax bill misses the point: Does anyone remember what sparked the American Revolution? It was against raising taxes. No taxation without representation. The Currency Act. The Stamp Act. The Townshend Acts. The Tea Act. The Boston Tea Party. Any of this sound familiar? Ringing any (liberty) bells?

Increasing taxes on Connecticut businesses to fund the celebration of America’s independence, which was born out of protesting coercive taxation, completely goes against the Spirit of 1776 and the pursuit of happiness: that the dollar you’ve worked to earn is yours to keep.

But is American history being properly taught in the first place? Does the younger generation believe the War of Independence was a good in world history? Not so much. According to Civics Alliance, a national organization dedicated to civics education, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE)’s new social studies standards fail to teach students to “love America for its liberty,” instead inciting them to “hate America because it has not yet achieved the ideological nightmare of equity.”

If supporters wish to encourage studying American history, then one must reject this self-loathing against the country’s founding as perpetuated by progressive educators and publications a la The 1619 Project. For Connecticut to possibly raise taxes flies in the face of those who spilled their blood to establish the country we have inherited and, too often, take for granted.

Andrew Fowler is Director of Internal Affairs for Yankee Institute, a non-profit public policy organization in Hartford dedicated to empowering Connecticut residents to build a vibrant, hopeful future.

