Migrant Caught Cutting Border Wire To Lead Dozens Over Before Being Stopped By National Guard, Video Shows

A migrant was caught Sunday cutting Texas border razor wire to lead dozens of others through before being stopped by National Guard troops, a video captured by the New York Post shows.

An exclusive video obtained by former Daily Caller News Foundation reporter and current New York Post reporter Jennie Taer was posted to Twitter on Monday shows a migrant with bolt cutters snipping razor wire at the El Paso, Texas border to allow dozens of other migrants to go through. The video shows the man in a red sweater cutting a small hole as dozens of migrants can be seen waiting behind him. (RELATED: Video Shows Illegal Migrants Overwhelming Texas National Guard, Storming Border Wall)

The video then shows migrants crawling through the small opening and running to the border wall. In a second video clip, National Guard soldiers arrive and prevent the rest from coming through. Officials reportedly directed the remaining migrants away from the illegal entry port of Gate 45 and back to Mexican territory, according to the NY Post.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: A migrant with bolt cutters snipped TX’s border wire Sunday then led dozens of migrants through the hole near El Paso — only to be turned back to Mexico by National Guard troops. Taken by photojournalist @JamesBreeden for @nypost https://t.co/VWHFaoERqE pic.twitter.com/EmHBozfZd3 — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 25, 2024

Last week, an additional video posted by Taer went viral online showing a chaotic scene as a large group of illegal immigrants tore down a barrier and overwhelmed National Guard members.

Texas is in an ongoing battle with the Biden administration over the state’s effort to ease the number of illegal immigrants from crossing over as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reported record-hitting encounters. Within December 2023, CBP officials recorded the highest monthly total of migrant encounters ever, hitting 302,034 encounters at both ports of entry and between the U.S.-Mexico border port of entry. The record-hitting month brought the 2024 fiscal year to more than 785,000 encounters by January.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens recently advocated for stricter “consequences” against migrants who entered the U.S. illegally, stating last week during an interview with CBS News that punishments such as “jail time,” removal, and a possible ban from the country should all be considered.