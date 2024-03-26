Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Hit By Container Ship

A section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after being struck by container ship.

The section tumbled down into the Patapsco River below after the ship made impact, according to multiple reports and footage of the events. Several cars also fell into the water, and authorities are attempting to rescue several individuals.

Ship appears to have lost power twice before impact with the bridge.

In this sped up clip, note that the ship’s lights are on at first, then turn off. After the lights return, the ship appears to lose power one more time before the power returns again, but by then it’s too late. https://t.co/SUxKsO9hPa pic.twitter.com/v7jN8CWI1u — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 26, 2024

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said Tuesday the scene was an “active search and rescue,” according to CBS News.

“We may be looking for upwards of seven individuals, that’s the latest information we have.” He said the search was being conducted on and in the water and on the ship’s deck.

BREAKING: A cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it the collapse. Multiple cars reportedly plunged into the water below. pic.twitter.com/OAvtGyVh6q — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 26, 2024

“This is an unthinkable tragedy,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said early Tuesday morning.

“Never would you think that you could see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie.”

This video is almost unbelievable. The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore literally collapsed this morning after it was struck by this large ship. pic.twitter.com/rYuy4U2r7H — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) March 26, 2024

Petty officer Matthew West from the Coast Guard in Baltimore told WTOP, a local news outlet, that the container ship was flying under a Singapore flag. The outlet reported the vessel was headed to Sri Lanka.

In several Angles of CCTV Footage from this morning’s Collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland; the Singaporean-Flagged Cargo Ship, M/V Dali which has been Identified as the Ship which Impacted the Bridge, can be seen suffering a Total Loss of Power at… pic.twitter.com/AlpI1nhpEJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 26, 2024

At least two people were rescued after the incident, according to the Associated Press.

“This is a dire emergency,” Baltimore Fire Department Director of Communications Kevin Cartwright told The Associated Press.

Water temperature was 47 degrees.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge was completed in March 1977 as a means to relieve congestion in the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, where Interstate 895 crosses the harbor, the New York Times reported. The 1.6-mile bridge spanned the Patapsco River and is the furthest of the three crossings of Baltimore Harbor, according to the Times.

Another pic of this catastrophic tragedy. This is another shot of the cargo ship that has slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Pic sent to me from a first responder. Truly heartbreaking. Hope to have more views as the sun comes up. Send prayers 🙏🏾🇺🇸#francisscottkeybridge pic.twitter.com/5Xhw0d74dY — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) March 26, 2024

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is a major artery and part of I-695 around the eastern side of Baltimore. This is a major catastrophe. Prayers for the 20 people missing. pic.twitter.com/mtnqaZmAwE — Ward Carroll 🇺🇸 (@wardcarroll) March 26, 2024

Authorities said there was no indication of terrorism at a Tuesday morning press conference.

“There is absolutely no indication that there’s any terrorism, that this was done on purpose,” Baltimore Police Chief Richard Worley said.

Mutliple vehicles have been detected underwater, Batimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said during a Tuesday morning press conference, according to CNN.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said rescuers were looking for survivors in the water, which was about 50 feet deep, during a Tuesday press conference, the New York Times reported. Two people were rescued, one of whom was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to the NYT.

MDOT MTA Service Advisory- Key Bridge Collapse — MDOT MTA is monitoring the situation at the I-695 Key Bridge collapse for impacts to local bus, commuter bus, and mobility service. https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 26, 2024

The Maryland Transportation Authority said it was monitoring the situation to determine how local mass transit would be affected by the bridge collapse in a post on X.

Construction crews were carrying out “concrete-type” repairs on the bridge when the ship hit the bridge, Wiedefeld said during the press conference.

The photos from the BCFD are crazy pic.twitter.com/fGeAfiPOw0 — Coach Dawbsin (@BigBruvah) March 26, 2024

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland declared a state of emergency.

