US

Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Hit By Container Ship

Screenshot 2024-03-26 064808
Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Harold Hutchison Reporter
Font Size:

A section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after being struck by container ship.

The section tumbled down into the Patapsco River below after the ship made impact, according to multiple reports and footage of the events. Several cars also fell into the water, and authorities are attempting to rescue several individuals.

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said Tuesday the scene was an “active search and rescue,” according to CBS News.

“We may be looking for upwards of seven individuals, that’s the latest information we have.” He said the search was being conducted on and in the water and on the ship’s deck.

“This is an unthinkable tragedy,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said early Tuesday morning.

“Never would you think that you could see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie.”

Petty officer Matthew West from the Coast Guard in Baltimore told WTOP, a local news outlet, that the container ship was flying under a Singapore flag. The outlet reported the vessel was headed to Sri Lanka.

At least two people were rescued after the incident, according to the Associated Press.

“This is a dire emergency,” Baltimore Fire Department Director of Communications Kevin Cartwright told The Associated Press.

Water temperature was 47 degrees.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge was completed in March 1977 as a means to relieve congestion in the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, where Interstate 895 crosses the harbor, the New York Times reported. The 1.6-mile bridge spanned the Patapsco River and is the furthest of the three crossings of Baltimore Harbor, according to the Times.

Authorities said there was no indication of terrorism at a Tuesday morning press conference.

“There is absolutely no indication that there’s any terrorism, that this was done on purpose,” Baltimore Police Chief Richard Worley said.

Mutliple vehicles have been detected underwater, Batimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said during a Tuesday morning press conference, according to CNN.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said rescuers were looking for survivors in the water, which was about 50 feet deep, during a Tuesday press conference, the New York Times reported. Two people were rescued, one of whom was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to the NYT.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said it was monitoring the situation to determine how local mass transit would be affected by the bridge collapse in a post on X.

Construction crews were carrying out “concrete-type” repairs on the bridge when the ship hit the bridge, Wiedefeld said during the press conference.

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland declared a state of emergency.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.