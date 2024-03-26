‘She Didn’t Know Me’: Christina Ricci Admits To Not Bonding With Newborn Daughter While Filming ‘Yellowjackets’

Famous actress Christina Ricci said she had trouble bonding with her newborn daughter Cleo while filming “Yellowjackets.”

“Last year I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for Yellowjackets,” Ricci revealed on the “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” podcast. “She didn’t know me. We had no bond. So that was very upsetting.”

The star talked about how important it was for her to be present as a mom but also discussed the challenges that she faces while balancing motherhood with her career, saying although it’s “difficult,” she tries to “manage it” to the best of her ability.

The 44-year-old actress has a 2-year-old daughter named Cleopatra with husband Mark Hampton. Ricci is also the mother of 9-year-old son Freddie, whom she shares with former husband James Heerdegen, according to People.

Being away from home for filming has proven to be a challenge for Ricci.

“My kids do not like it when I travel. When I’m away, I try to take my son with me as much as I can,” she said.

The actress explained that it becomes expensive to take her family in tow when she has to travel for work.

“If you’re a series regular, you have to pay for everything, so I can’t … every time I go up and down, I can’t pay for four people, four flights, you know, and the rooms that you would need and all … it’s just too expensive to travel with everybody all the time,” Ricci told Doherty.

“I try to get back as often as I can,” Ricci said. “I think really the thing that I learned, especially with my son, is mixing him into my work life. Why can’t he come for the weekend to a convention and see what it’s like?”

Ricci admitted that her career took a toll on her family, especially when her son was young.

“There are certain things, like my son was never sleep trained because I had to go back to work when he was two months old,” she said. She noted that although her first marriage was more challenging, things are much easier now.

Ricci said her ex-husband “wouldn’t help [her] at all with anything” and recalled co-sleeping with her son “just to get enough sleep to be able to work the next day.”

“I went and shot Wednesday in Romania when she was 2 months old, and Mark did every single night, all night long. Like I just slept and worked the next day, and it made such a huge difference. It was so much easier this time around. You know, you have to have a good supportive partner,” she said.