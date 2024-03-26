REPORT: Paroled Offender Allegedly Stabs Mother, Kills Her 11-Year-Old Son. Prisoner Review Board Member Resigns

A criminal released on parole allegedly stabbed an 11-year-old boy to death and injured his mother, resulting in the resignation of the Prisoner Review Board (PRB) member who oversaw his release.

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the resignation of LeAnn Miller on Monday after she recommended the release of 37-year-old Crosetti Brand, the individual who allegedly killed 11-year-old Jayden Perkins and injured his mother. Pritzker is now urging the PRB to expand the institution’s training on cases involving domestic violence, according to the governor’s office.

“The Prisoner Review Board must be able to operate independently as they review enormously difficult cases, but I believe LeAnn Miller has made the correct decision in stepping down from her role,” Pritzker said in the press release. “It is clear that evidence in this case was not given the careful consideration that victims of domestic violence deserve and I am committed to ensuring additional safeguards and training are in place to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.”

Jayden Perkins was 11 years old. He was a beautiful dancer. A typical kid. And a hero. He should be with us today. pic.twitter.com/IuS9BF5NEA — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 22, 2024

On March 13, the day after Brand’s release, prosecutors in Cook County say he stabbed Jayden to death and critically injured his mother after the son tried to protect her. Jayden’s mother, Laterria Smith, had a history of attempting to protect herself and her family from Brand, but her last plea for help was disregarded, WGN9 reported.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling says the incident should never have happened, as Brand had previously violated protective orders and was reportedly still serving a 16-year sentence for a home invasion involving injury. (RELATED: Bodycam: Hero Cop Steps Through Door, Headshots Man Holding Own Mother Hostage)

Jayden Perkins brought the brightest light to GUS.

We are incredibly blessed to have been apart of his life.

We love you Jayden🩶 Your contribution to the Jayden Perkins Family Support Fund is greatly appreciated.

You may donate here https://t.co/VLhisUhrlz pic.twitter.com/PqzQDOMgfq — Gus Giordano Dance School (@gusgiordanodanc) March 19, 2024

The PRB informed CNN that they were unaware that Jayden’s mother was seeking a protective order against Brand, according to the outlet.