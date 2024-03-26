Megyn Kelly Applauds James Carville’s ‘Preachy Females’ Take

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly applauded Democratic strategist James Carville for blaming “preachy females” for the decline in his political party’s popularity.

Carville told The New York Times in an interview Sunday that “too many preachy females” have made the Democratic Party’s agenda “too feminine” and focus too much on women voters.

“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females,” Carville said. “‘Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’ The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.'”

“If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election,” he continued. “I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?'”

Kelly said Carville is right, as Democrats are losing men at a high rate.

“I feel like he has his finger right on the pulse because there’s a reason why all these men are flocking to Trump and it’s not just white men. For the first time you have black men. The Democratic Party is losing black men,” Kelly said. “I mean, this has just never happened before. And there’s a reason. And I do think — I should play that Fani Willis soundbite again like, ‘I’m the face of feminism.’ No … no man, other than Nathan Wade, wants a part of that. No one! What man wants to be with that?” (RELATED: ‘You’re Not The Victim!’: Megyn Kelly Blasts Don Lemon, Says He’s ‘F*cked Up’ Before Show Launch)

The Democratic Party has lost a considerable amount of young black and Hispanic voters throughout President Joe Biden’s presidency, losing about 20% of their support in the last three years, a Feb. 7 Gallup poll found. The party holds a 47% lead with non-Hispanic black voters, the lowest since 1999.

Biden’s lead among black voters dropped from 90% in 2020 to 74% in October, a Fox News poll found. Only 88 percent of black voters chose the Democratic candidate in the 2022 midterms, versus 91 percent in 2020.

A Quinnipiac University poll from late January found more men preferring former President Donald Trump. Fifty-three percent of men said they will support Trump, and 42 percent prefer Biden. The number remain nearly the same as in 2020, with 51% supporting Trump and 41% supporting Biden.

Women respondents in this same poll largely support Biden 58% to 36%, according to the poll.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked Carville’s remark by telling him to “start a podcast.”

“Maybe he should start a podcast about it. I hear men are really underrepresented in that space,” the congresswoman wrote.

Biden’s approval rating currently stands at 40%, while his disapproval is 54.5%, according to FiveThirtyEight.