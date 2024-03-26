Sunny Hostin Says Lowering Trump Bond In Civil Case ‘Very Appropriate’

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said Tuesday that an appeals court’s decision to lower former President Donald Trump’s bond was “very appropriate.”

An appeals court decreased Trump’s $464 million bond to $175 million Monday as the former president awaits an appeals decision in his ongoing civil fraud case. Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February that Trump must pay $354 million in damages and around $100 million in interest for allegedly overvaluing his assets to obtain more favorable loan terms. New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the former president and the Trump Organization in 2022.

“I think this will surprise people, but the lowering of the bond was very appropriate. We always say that we want everyone to be treated across the legal spectrum in the same way, and that we want the law to apply equally in the same way,” Hostin said. “Bonds are not supposed to be punitive, they are only supposed to make sure that the person returns to court and answers whatever charges have been alleged. He does have a valid appeal, as far as I can tell. It seems he has a valid basis to appeal, and so what this judge said is, ‘I’m gonna take $175 million instead of over $400 million so that you can continue your appeal, so that you can continue living your life and doing your business.”

Hostin added that if Trump loses his appeal, he will have to pay the full penalty.

“So this is how it is supposed to work. This is due process, and I’m comfortable with it,” Hostin continued. (RELATED: Turley Says Judge’s Ruling In Trump Civil Fraud Case Is ‘Absurd,’ ‘Quite Grotesque’)

Trump’s team said in a March 18 court filing that he would be unable to post the $464 million bond. James had threatened to seize Trump’s assets and freeze his bank accounts if he failed to pay the bond by the March 25 deadline.

Following the appeals court decision, Trump said he will pay the new bond in full.

“We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million. I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND NEW YORK SHOULD NEVER BE PUT IN A POSITION LIKE THIS AGAIN. BUSINESSES ARE FLEEING, VIOLENT CRIME IS FLOURISHING, AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS BE RESOLVED IN ITS TOTALITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. THANK YOU!”