Troy Nehls Under Ethics Committee Review

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas is under review by the House of Representatives Select Committee on Ethics, according to a press release issued by the committee on Tuesday.

Nehls has represented Texas’ 22nd Congressional District, covering the Houston suburbs of Richmond and Sugar Land, in Congress since 2021, and previously served as the Sheriff of Fort Bend County for eight years. Upon review from the Office of Congressional Ethics, the Select Committee is examining Nehls’ campaign finance records, according to a statement from the office. (RELATED: Rep. Nehls Nominates Trump For Speaker After McCarthy Tells Conference He Won’t Run Again)

“I look forward to assisting the House Committee on Ethics inquiry into my campaign’s finances,” wrote Nehls in a press release emailed to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “My campaign has complied with every Federal Election Commission (FEC) [rule], and my books are open.”

Read the House Select Committee on Ethics’ announcement here:

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee,” wrote the committee in its press release.

The investigation into Nehls had not been previously reported. It is unclear whether the matter pertains to his 2020 or 2022 campaigns for Congress.

Nehls has attracted controversy previously for his statements while in Congress. In 2022, he alleged that the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) was conducting an unlawful investigation of him at the behest of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after it entered his office and allegedly photographed information, there, though the USCP claimed they merely sought to secure his office after noticing the door ajar.

Additionally, Nehls was criticized for a statement where he indicated that he would not support a bipartisan bill negotiated by the Senate regarding border security because it would “help Joe Biden’s approval rating.”

The Office of Congressional Ethics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

