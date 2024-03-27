Sacramento Passes Resolution Creating ‘Transgender Sanctuary’

The Sacramento City Council voted to approve a resolution Tuesday that bars any “city resources” from being used to stop transgender individuals from receiving sex-change medical procedures.

The resolution bars city employees from using “staff time” and “resources” to stop individuals from getting transgender medical procedures and also from cooperating “with jurisdictions seeking to enforce laws criminalizing gender-affirming care in other jurisdictions.” The city council voted unanimously to pass the resolution after dozens of city residents spoke in support and against the measure, according to CBS News. (RELATED: ACLU Sues Ohio Over Law Banning Trans Sex-Change Surgeries For Minors)

“California has been a leader in protecting the rights of transgender individuals to access care, but many states across the nation are moving in the opposite direction,” the resolution reads. “In preparation of future legislation that may criminalize those providing or seeking gender-affirming care and given the Council’s stated values of equity and inclusion, it is important for the City of Sacramento to be proactive in reiterating our commitment to transgender rights and equal protections for transgender people by declaring ourselves a sanctuary city and a place of safety for transgender people.”

Vice Mayor Caity Maple said during the debate portion of the meeting that she had grown up with someone who left home “at a young age” because their parents were not “affirming” and that this measure was “very personal.” Councilmember Mai Vang also thanked the speakers who came in support of the resolution and noted that transgender and nonbinary youth should be “treated with respect and dignity” and that “ensuring they are able to be their authentic self is so important.”

Currently, 23 states have passed legislation banning sex-change medical procedures for minors, including Utah and Idaho which are closest to California. Ohio was sued by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two 12-year-old children Tuesday over its ban.

The city council and the Sacramento police department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.