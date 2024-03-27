Discover Keter: Where Sustainability Meets Unmatched Durability

As the world has grown increasingly environmentally conscious, sustainability is more than a trend; it’s necessary. Consumers in 2024 will prioritize products that align with their values, seeking brands that contribute to a healthier planet. Keter is a brand that fuses sustainability and unparalleled durability in resin-based outdoor storage solutions and furniture.

In 1948, Keter planted its roots. From those early days, the brand has blossomed, expanding its repertoire to include various products designed to enhance outdoor living, from cozy garden sheds to handy toolboxes and chic outdoor furniture. But Keter isn’t just about adding beauty and functionality to your outdoor spaces; it’s about doing so responsibly. The brand’s mission is crystal clear: Reduce reliance on virgin resources, slash waste, and embrace recycled content, setting an ambitious target to incorporate 55% recycled material into its products by 2025.

Outdoor living spaces are sacred, aren’t they? They’re extensions of our homes — places where memories are made, where leisure meets nature. Keter understands this deeply, crafting solutions that cater to diverse needs while paying homage to our planet. Its products are a testament to the harmony between utility and environmental stewardship, making them the go-to choice for those who weigh sustainability as heavily as durability and style.

Keter Products: A Worthwhile Investment

The brand’s commitment to durability is evident in every aspect of its product design and manufacturing processes, ensuring that items meet and often exceed consumer expectations regarding longevity and resilience. Its product line is well regarded for combining practical storage solutions with durability and weather resistance, making them a worthwhile investment for enhancing outdoor spaces.

At the heart of the durability of the company’s goods is Duotech, a material known for its resistance to multiple environmental factors. It’s designed to withstand various environmental conditions, from scorching summers to freezing winters, without succumbing to cracking, fading, or peeling, which is why its goods are beloved in over 100 countries. One of the standout features of Duotech is its ability to mimic the appearance and texture of wood, providing an aesthetically pleasing finish that can blend well with outdoor settings.

Water resistance is another hallmark, a vital one for outdoor storage solutions and furniture. Duotech effectively repels water and is not susceptible to rust and rot, which commonly affect wood and metal outdoor items. This feature is particularly beneficial for storage sheds and deck boxes, which often house items that need protection from moisture. The company’s design considerations also include secure seals and strong construction techniques to enhance water resistance and protect belongings from the elements​​.

The Keter Artisan Shed, for example, is lauded for its weather resistance and UV protection, ensuring long-lasting quality. It’s completely customizable, whether someone wants to paint the walls or hang shelving or cabinets. Consumers can appreciate both its functionality and aesthetic appeal. Plus, the shed’s roof can support considerable weight, so when winter unleashes its fury, its sturdy roof stands ready, sustaining significant snow loads and ensuring your outdoor haven remains intact. It can bear snow loads of approximately 30 pounds per square foot.

Maintenance is a breeze, too, which is a crucial aspect of the durability of the company’s commodities. In addition to being tough and long-lasting, the products are low maintenance. Unlike wood or metal, which may require regular treatments or painting to maintain their condition, Duotech items can be easily cleaned with soap and water, ensuring they remain in excellent condition for years.

The Oakland 757 storage shed offers a blend of durability and a sophisticated woodlike finish. This model can withstand the elements effectively and comes with a limited lifetime warranty, underscoring the company’s confidence in its longevity. The assembly process for this shed is straightforward, requiring only a few hours, and the structure’s stability and rigidity significantly increase once fully assembled.

Something for Everyone

Keter’s catalog is a treasure trove of outdoor solutions catering to various preferences and needs. From compact sheds perfect for modest outdoor spaces to large storage solutions for extensive gardening equipment, the company offers a range of sizes and designs. Its outdoor furniture collection includes stylish Adirondack chairs, patio sets, and sun loungers designed for durability and aesthetic appeal. Garden enthusiasts will find the elevated garden beds and planters especially appealing, providing functional and attractive options for growing plants​​​​.

Keter’s products are functional and designed with an eye for aesthetics. The materials are crafted into various textures and finishes, such as rattan look, knitted style, and wood finish, ensuring that the products are not only durable and weather-resistant, but also a stylish addition to any outdoor space.

The future of outdoor living looks good, with help from Keter. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains at the forefront of the industry. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, durability, and design, it’s well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of consumers in 2024 and beyond.

The Journey of Innovation

The company has evolved from a modest workshop in Jaffa, an ancient Levantine port city now part of southern Tel Aviv, Israel, into a global powerhouse in living solutions in and around the home. In 1971, Joseph Sagol took full ownership, setting the stage for a new era of growth under the leadership of his sons, Sami and Itzhak. The acquisition of competitor L.M. Lipski in 1991 and Curver International in 2005 further solidified Keter’s position in the market.

The brand’s commitment to sustainability was highlighted in 2021 when Keter partnered with UBQ Materials to produce home and garden goods. Iftach Sachar, managing director of global sustainability, marketing, and innovation of Keter Group, stated, “This partnership will allow us to differentiate ourselves in the market, bringing a new level of sustainability to consumers and retailers without compromising on quality or competitive pricing of our products.”