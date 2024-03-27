‘I Don’t Know Why They Hate Us So Much’: Gold Star Father Arrested At SOTU Tells Tucker Biden ‘Never’ Contacted Him

Gold Star father Steven Nikoui, arrested at President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of The Union address, told Tucker Carlson that he was “never” contacted by Biden in an interview released Wednesday.

Nikoui was arrested after rising from his seat during Biden’s speech and shouting, “Remember Abbey Gate! U.S. Marines!” about the Democratic president’s infamous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Nikoui’s son, Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui was among the 13 U.S. service members killed during the suicide bombing amid the chaotic evacuation from Kabul.

Carlson learned that the Biden administration “never” reached out to Nikoui since the Gold Star father received his deceased son’s remains at Dover. (RELATED: ‘It Felt A Little Dirty’: Tucker Carlson Tells Chris Cuomo Why He ‘Went After’ Him)

“Between, the time you spent in Dover receiving your son’s remains, staying in the motel six with human feces on the wall? Between that and this State of The Union earlier this month, had you had any contact with Biden or the White House?” Carlson asked.

“Never,” Nikoui replied. “We’ve never had any contact with the White House or Biden. And we have reached out or, McCall and several people, several families have reached out to, you know, maybe have a roundtable with them, see what their, what their thinking was, anything, you know, onerous or, you know, onerous on our children and. Yes, something and they just refused. I don’t know why they hate us so much, to be honest with you. I have no idea. I mean.”

“Because you’re a living reminder of their failure,” Carlson told Nikoui.

Ep. 85 Steve Nikoui is a carpenter from California whose son was killed during Biden’s pullout from Afghanistan. Joe Biden won’t say his name, so at the State of the Union speech, Steve Nikoui did. He was immediately arrested for it. pic.twitter.com/RjlK5cEo9z — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 27, 2024



The U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia dropped the charges against Nikoui on March 19, almost two weeks after he was escorted out of the Capitol for heckling Biden on March 7.