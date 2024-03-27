Genesis Prize Honorees Recognized for Professional Achievements and Jewish Values

The Genesis Prize is on a mission to honor individuals who have achieved professional excellence and have embodied and promoted Jewish values through their work and philanthropy. The prize acknowledges those making significant contributions to humanity.

Since 2013, the Genesis Prize has turned its annual $1 million award into $50 million worth of philanthropic projects. These funds have supported 250 nonprofit programs across 31 countries, directly benefiting tens of thousands of individuals. But what sets this year apart is The Genesis Prize Foundation’s decision to award $1 million to Israeli organizations and activists working to release and support hostages and their families. This recognition of collective efforts, in addition to past celebration of individual achievements, demonstrates flexibility and innovation, reflecting a responsive and compassionate approach to current global challenges.

“The purpose of this year’s award is not to influence policy but to raise international awareness of the plight of the hostages and provide humanitarian assistance focused on recovery, rehabilitation, and treatment,” said Stan Polovets, co-founder and CEO of the prize.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum became a vital source of support and advocacy following the devastating events of Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel. This assault led to the tragic loss of over 1,200 innocent lives and the abduction of 253 people. In response, families of the hostages came together to form this organization, seeking the return of their loved ones. The forum provides crucial medical care, emotional support, and professional advice to families affected by the hostage situation. Their efforts have brought relief to many and continues to call attention to the hostages’ predicament.

The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Fund for Victims of Terror received recognition for its critical emergency aid to individuals and families who have suffered from acts of terror. Its efforts have been crucial in offering immediate support and a semblance of stability in the aftermath of such devastation.

Lev Echad (Hebrew for “One Heart”) known for its 24/7 operations, focuses on the mental, financial, and logistical needs of abducted persons’ families. The organization’s comprehensive approach has made a significant difference in the lives of those they serve, providing a lifeline in their time of need.

NATAL — the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, is known for its nonpolitical stance and dedication to treating and supporting individuals directly or indirectly affected by trauma from terror and war. Its expertise in trauma care has been instrumental in healing and rebuilding lives.

Finally, OneFamily has been instrumental in helping victims of terror and war in Israel secure government benefits and access a broad range of holistic therapies and events. The organization’s work ensures the rehabilitation of the entire family, addressing both the physical and psychological aftermath of terror.

Through their dedicated efforts, these organizations exemplify the Jewish spirit of strength and unity and uphold the core Jewish values of life and freedom. Their recognition is proof of their indomitable spirit and significant impact on the lives of hostages and their families in Israel.

The 2024 Genesis Prize highlights the foundation’s flexibility and willingness to address urgent humanitarian needs, aligning with the Jewish values of saving lives and supporting those in distress. This year’s award broadens the prize’s scope and reinforces its relevance in today’s complex global landscape, where philanthropy can be crucial in addressing crises and supporting vulnerable communities.

Yaakov Argamani, the father of 26-year-old abductee Noa, explained that he is “grateful that the most prestigious award in the Jewish world will remind everyone of the plight of the abductees, our plight, and support the work of the organizations that work tirelessly to bring them home.”

Genesis Prize: A Legacy of Recognition and Impact

The Genesis Prize Foundation’s philanthropic endeavors span a broad spectrum, each targeting critical societal issues to foster impactful change within and beyond the Jewish community. Its initiatives have significantly influenced various domains, illustrating a commitment to immediate and long-standing challenges.

In Israel, the foundation has made substantial contributions to effect positive change, focusing on strengthening the nation’s societal fabric through diverse support programs. Recognizing the global nature of Jewish identity, it has also supported Jewish activists and nongovernmental organizations aiding Ukraine, demonstrating solidarity and assistance in times of crisis.

Over the years, it has celebrated a diverse array of laureates from various fields, including the arts, science, entertainment, and activism.

The Genesis Prize Foundation’s leadership plays a pivotal role in shaping its mission, vision, and selection of its laureates. Stan Polovets, along with other co-founders, established the Genesis Prize to strengthen Jewish identity, inspire Jewish pride, and foster a connection between the global Jewish community and Israel.

The foundation is also guided by a selection committee and a prize committee composed of distinguished individuals from various fields, including former heads of state, Nobel laureates, and leaders in the arts, sciences, and business. This diverse group brings a wealth of experience and insight to the selection process, ensuring that the laureates exemplify the foundation’s mission and are committed to improving the world.

The leadership’s collective vision ensures that the Genesis Prize remains a significant and inspiring philanthropic initiative, promoting Jewish values and contributing to the betterment of humanity. Their stewardship is crucial in maintaining the prestige of the “Jewish Nobel” and ensuring its continued relevance and impact across the globe.

The Road Ahead

As it grows and evolves, the foundation stays true to its core mission: honoring Jewish achievement, promoting unity and pride in the Jewish community, and creating real-world positive change. Every year, with every new winner or project, the foundation adds to its heritage, making a wide-reaching impact that connects generations.

The leadership’s vision, the laureates’ diverse contributions, and the foundation’s adaptability to current challenges collectively underscore the Genesis Prize’s enduring significance. As it looks to the future, the foundation remains a beacon of hope, inspiration, and philanthropy, championing the values and achievements of the Jewish people.