Pro-Palestinian Activists Dump Manure At Home Of Lloyd Austin

Pro-Palestinian activists apparently dumped manure Monday in front of the home of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in protest of Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant’s visit.

Footage of the protesters, who were dubbed “Members of Palestinian Youth Movement,” staging their demonstration outside Austin’s home in Washington, D.C., was tweeted out by Palestine Info Center.

Members of Palestinian Youth Movement drop manure in front of the houses of two senior US officials [National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin] to protest the visit of Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/cjI7cZyl3s — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) March 27, 2024

The video included a clip of masked protesters standing around a pile of manure and emitting smoke in the colors of the Palestinian flag presumably outside of Austin’s residence. The protesters chanted that Austin was “committing genocide” and that “[Israeli] occupation is a crime.”

“Austin, Austin, you ain’t shit. We’ll keep fighting until you quit,” shouted the protesters. (RELATED: GOP Rep Slams Door In Face Of Pro-Palestinian Protesters Harassing Him Through Halls Of Congress)

The video also contained footage of a similar style protest occurring presumably outside of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s abode. “Sullivan, Sullivan, you ain’t shit. We’ll keep fighting until you quit,” the protesters repeatedly chanted. “Sullivan, Sullivan, you can’t hide. You’re committing genocide!”

The protests triggered an investigation by the Secret Service and a bomb squad response, the New York Post reported.

Despite the lyrical harangues from the protesters, the Secretary of Defense met Tuesday with Yoav Gallant, according to a Pentagon press release. While the press release said that the two discussed the Biden administration’s concerns over an Israeli offensive in Rafah and the need to safeguard innocent life, it did state that “[t]he Secretary and Minister affirmed their shared interest in defeating Hamas.”

“Thank you to my friend [Secretary Austin] for hosting us at the Pentagon for an important discussion on operations required to destroy Hamas’ governing and terror capabilities, efforts to release the hostages, and ways to ensure regional stability in the face of threats on multiple fronts,” Yoav Gallant tweeted.

Thank you to my friend @SecDef for hosting us at the Pentagon for an important discussion on operations required to destroy Hamas’ governing and terror capabilities, efforts to release the hostages, and ways to ensure regional stability in the face of threats on multiple fronts. pic.twitter.com/rGJTicAiCi — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) March 26, 2024

The current round of fighting between Israel and Hamas started Oct. 7 when Hamas slaughtered around 1,200 Israelis and took over 200 persons hostage.