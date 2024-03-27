Sen. Bill Hagerty Lauds Elon Musk For Outing Dems For Rejecting Of Ban On Funding Flights For Illegal Immigrants

Republican Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty applauded Elon Musk for reposting a post that exposes Democrats’ decision to reject his proposed amendment during his appearance Wednesday on “America’s Newsroom.”

Hagerty slammed Democrats for opposing an amendment to stop federal funds from chartering flights for undocumented immigrants. Musk amplified the issue and attracted 40 million views to a post featuring Hagerty’s Senate speech, according to Fox News. The GOP senator said he was shocked by the Democrats’ overwhelming rejection of the amendment, noting the vote’s covert early timing aimed at avoiding public attention. He pointed out that despite attempts to stay under the radar, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer eventually allowed the vote to proceed, albeit reluctantly.

“The Democrats are being outed,” he said on “America’s Newsroom.” “Chuck Schumer tried everything he could to block this until the very dead of night. We ran right up to basically a government shutdown before he finally capitulated and said, ‘Okay, we’ll put it on the floor.’ But I didn’t get it onto the floor until the middle of the night, perhaps 1:30 in the morning when the vote went down.” (RELATED: Meet The Seven GOP Senators Who Voted To Confirm Biden Nominee With Ties To Alleged Chinese Communist Intel Groups)

Hagerty believed the Democrats assumed the public would remain unaware of their unanimous vote to use taxpayer money for charter flights.

“I think they thought no one would see that every Democrat voted to fly illegal migrants in here from countries like Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia on taxpayer funds, using charter flights, flying them over our border and putting them into the interior of America,” he continued.

Republicans urged the Biden administration to halt a flight program accused of moving about 320,000 undocumented immigrants to cities across the U.S. but the Democrats voted to keep the program.

“I was shocked. That was a terrible vote for them to take,” Hagerty added.