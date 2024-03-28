50 Cent Wages Feud Against Mother Of His Child After She Accused Him Of Rape

50 Cent waged a feud with Daphne Joy, the mother of his son, Thursday after she accused him of raping her.

The drama began when Joy was named in a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging that she was his hired sex worker. 50 Cent, one of Diddy’s known rivals, put Joy on blast by posting to his Instagram Story, saying, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, 👀 you little sex worker. LOL 😆.” Joy retaliated with a post of her own, saying, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me.” 50 Cent slammed his ex by threatening to take custody of their child.

The famous artist went to war with the mother of his child as soon as she publicly accused him of rape, something he said was a false claim.

The fate of their 12-year-old son lies in the balance of their feud.

Joy’s rumored sex work was noted in court documents filed as part of Rodney Jones’ $30 million lawsuit against Diddy.

50 Cent addressed the rape allegations made against him by issuing a statement to TMZ.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” he said. “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son.”

“My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time,” he told TMZ.

50 Cent has been trolling Diddy on social media since the allegations of sexual assault, rape, gang rape and sex trafficking were made against him. He upped the ante on his trolling when it was revealed that Joy and Diddy had been romantically linked, which given his disdain for Diddy, seems to not be sitting well for 50 Cent. (RELATED: Numerous Celebrities Expected To Be Questioned As Feds Prepare To Subpoena Diddy’s Flight Manifests: REPORT)

Joy vowed to have her attorney speak out against the claims made against her by Jones and vehemently denied being one of Diddy’s sex workers, according to TMZ.