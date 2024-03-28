What A Hoss! Gargantuan Alligator Spotted Doing Its Best Dinosaur Impression On Florida Golf Course

Dinosaurs are still amongst us.

At a Florida golf course near Rotonda West, a gargantuan alligator was spotted casually walking across a fairway, and holy hell, this boy is a hoss.

Shared on social media by WINK News’ Matt Devitt, the video shows an alligator doing its best dinosaur impression, and it’s even better than that. Judging by how this guy was walking, you know that he knows that he’s a complete G. I mean, damn, just wait until you see this gator‘s demeanor.

And another thing that you’ll notice: This alligator knows that Florida is his kingdom. As you’ll see in the clip, a golf cart was coming up to the beast, and my man wasn’t fazed whatsoever.

Swag, just pure swag this alligator has.

WATCH:

Welcome to Jurassic Park. Massive Florida gator spotted Monday at this golf course in Rotonda from a @WINKNews viewer. I’d let him play through. 🐊👀 pic.twitter.com/jX4wRzHqq1 — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) March 27, 2024

