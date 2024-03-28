Off To A Brilliant Start: Baltimore Orioles’ New Ownership Marks Opening Day By Buying Fans A Beer

I think I’m gonna love this new Orioles ownership.

The new MLB season is gloriously underway as Opening Day 2024 is officially here, and the new Baltimore Orioles ownership is they’re celebrating the occasion in one of the most legendary ways ever:

Free beers for Orioles fans!

A couple of videos are going viral showing the new ownership in a bar right outside Oriole Park known as Pickles Pub, where they proceeded to buy every Orioles fan in the place a beer prior to the team’s season-opening game against the Los Angeles Angels. (RELATED: Diamondbacks Sign Jordan Montgomery On 1-Year, $25 Million Deal: REPORT)

So great … so, so great.

Following three decades of the Angelos family destr … I mean … running the organization, they sold the O’s during the offseason to David Rubenstein and his investor group. Then, just recently, MLB owners voted unanimously to approve Rubenstein

WATCH:

New @Orioles ownership just bought everyone beer at Pickles Pub pic.twitter.com/0tcvkCIT59 — Khiree Stewart (@khireewbal) March 28, 2024

What a grade-A way to get your ownership tenure started.

Like seriously, man, what’s a better way to get fans’ trust than with free beer?

As you guys know, I’m an Atlanta Braves fan with a side-twist of the Miami Marlins, but I have family who are Orioles fans and I’m diggin’ this new ownership.

So, I’ll be rooting hard for the O’s as my solid No. 3.

Bright future ahead for this franchise — mega bright.