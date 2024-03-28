Tony Bobulinski Files Defamation Suit Against Fox News Personality Jessica Tarlov

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News’ The Five show co-host Jessica Tarlov Thursday.

The defamation suit filed in the United States District Court Southern District of New York cites comments made by Tarlov regarding the ties between a Trump-aligned Super PAC and Bobulinski on FOX News. Tarlov alleged that a Trump Super PAC footed the bill for Bobulinski’s legal fees during the March 20 show.

“Today I filed a lawsuit against Ms. Jessica Tarlov of Fox News for defamation,” Bobulinski told the Daily Caller in a statement. “Although I am seeking compensatory, special, and punitive damages from her for the damage her public remarks inflicted on my personal and professional reputation, this is not about money. This is about the truth, for which I have been fighting for four years. It is important for media personalities like Ms. Tarlov to understand that lies have consequences. I have consistently told the truth to the American people about the deep corruption of the Biden family and will continue to do, and I have paid my legal expenses arising from my decision to come forward out of my own pocket. I will donate every penny I may be awarded in this suit to a children’s hospital and to support our military Veterans. Ms. Tarlov refused to apologize and sincerely correct the record. I look forward to holding her accountable in a court of law and to continuing to bring the truth to the American people.”

READ THE COMPLAINT:

Fox News issued a statement to the Daily Caller defending the accuracy of Tarlov’s comments.

“Jessica Tarlov’s March 21st statements were accurate and made clear that she was not aware of anything to indicate that payments from a Trump PAC to Elections, LLC were made in connection with Tony Bobulinski’s legal fees,” said Fox News spokesperson in response to the defamation suit. “We stand by our decision to not issue any further corrections and will vigorously defend against these inaccurate claims.”

On March 20, Bobulinski took the witness stand during the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on the Biden family’s business dealings. During the hearing, Bobulinski accused the Biden family of leveraging their last name to secure lucrative business deals. (RELATED: Tony Bobulinski Accuses Dem Rep Of ‘Defamatory’ Statements, Threatens Legal Action)