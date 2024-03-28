Here’s What The Corporate Media And Biden DOJ Aren’t Telling You About Sam Bankman-Fried

Legacy media outlets and President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) neglected to mention that Sam Bankman-Fried was a top donor to Democrat-aligned causes in their releases on the disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon’s sentencing Thursday.

Bankman-Fried contributed more than $37 million overwhelmingly to support Democrat-aligned causes during the 2022 midterm election cycle, according to OpenSecrets. Yet the DOJ said he gave “millions of dollars of political contributions to candidates from both parties” while legacy media outlets largely did not provide details regarding the recipients of the donations. (RELATED: ‘He Directed Me To Commit These Crimes’: Alleged Fraudster’s Ex Blames Him At Trial)

Samuel Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years for His Orchestration of Multiple Fraudulent Schemes 🔗: https://t.co/mrYOGUdcxq pic.twitter.com/ZL5GrX1HHO — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) March 28, 2024

CNBC and The Associated Press both published articles on the sentencing that cited the fact prosecutors said Bankman-Fried gave to both parties. The New York Times and The Washington Post each published articles mentioning the contributions without noting which party they went toward.

Bankman-Fried gave $27 million to Protect Our Future PAC and was its main backer in the 2022 midterm election cycle by far, according to OpenSecrets. The PAC spent $23 million to boost Democrats during the cycle.

The fraudster contributed $5 million to a Super PAC boosting Biden’s 2020 campaign called Future Forward USA, according to Federal Election Commission data. He also gave $50,000 to the Biden Victory Fund and $2,800 to the Biden campaign in October 2020.

Moreover, Bankman-Fried allegedly tasked FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh to make contributions to Democrats in his name for reasons relating to “optics,” the former executive testified, according to a trial transcript posted by Inner City Press.

BREAKING: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years, significantly less than the 40 to 50 years that federal prosecutors wanted. Charges against SBF for making iIIegal campaign donations were dropped. pic.twitter.com/tc4HiHvS1S — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 28, 2024

A jury found Bankman-Fried guilty on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy-related charges in November, with the New York probation department’s recommending a sentence of 100 years in prison, according to a February court filing requesting a more lenient sentence. Bankman-Fried’s lawyer had asked for a 60-78 month sentence, referencing his philanthropic ventures and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Bankman-Fried “misappropriated and embezzled FTX customer deposits, and used billions of dollars in stolen funds for a variety of purposes, including … to help fund over a hundred million dollars in campaign contributions to Democrats and Republicans to seek to influence cryptocurrency regulation,” according to the DOJ’s August indictment against him.

The fraudster gave $10 million to a Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell-tied group called One Nation in August 2022, Puck News first reported and DOJ prosecutors confirmed. Former FTX executive Ryan Salame gave $23 million to mostly Republican candidates and groups during the midterm elections, according to OpenSecrets.

“SBF may serve as little as 12.5 years, if he gets all of the jailhouse credit available to him,” former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner told CNN Thursday.

The Post thanked the Daily Caller News Foundation for referencing its past reporting on Bankman-Fried’s political donations in an earlier article.

The DOJ, CNBC, the NYT and the AP did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

