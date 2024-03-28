Pennsylvania Man Wearing ‘Scream’ Costume Allegedly Kills Neighbor With Chainsaw And Knife

A Pennsylvania man wearing a “Scream” costume allegedly killed his neighbor using a chainsaw and knife Monday, Law&Crime reported.

Zak Russel Moyer, 33, faces charges for the murder of his neighbor, Edward Whitehead Jr., 59. Dressed as the “Scream” movie killer, Moyer allegedly used a knife and chainsaw to fatally attack Whitehead, targeting his head, according to Law&Crime. The crime was discovered after police responded to the neighbor’s residence after reports of an assault.

The Pennsylvania State Police found Whitehead with critical wounds. He sustained a laceration on his right arm, a cut above his right eyebrow, a significant injury on the right side of his head, and hand injuries indicative of defensive efforts, Lehigh Valley Live reported. Despite being immediately transported to the nearby hospital, Whitehead died from his injuries. Authorities identified Moyer as the suspect after he was captured on a security camera allegedly attacking the victim, the outlet stated.

Moyer was arrested and confessed to police that he intended to frighten Whitehead by showing up at his next-door residence dressed in a mask and black cloak, wielding a knife and a battery-operated chainsaw. Court documents reveal Moyer acknowledged using a black Reapr fixed-blade knife to stab Whitehead in the head, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

“[The victim] was struck with a chainsaw and a knife in the head by a male who was observed on surveillance video footage,” troopers said, Lehigh Valley Live reported.

Moyer is in Carbon County Jail, set for a preliminary hearing on April 3, according to Law&Crime.