Drone Shop Owner Arrested For Helping Gangs Drop Guns, Phones And Meth Into Prisons

Georgia agents have uncovered a massive criminal operation in Gwinnett County, in which drones would bring ecstasy, meth, guns, cell phones and more to Georgia prisons. According to the agents, this is believed to be the biggest criminal operation of its kind in Georgia history.

146 people including 8 Georgia Dept of Corrections Officers, arrested in the largest Gang RICO case in Georgia history.

“Operation Sky Hawk” resulted in the arrests of a Drone repair shop owner and one of his workers.

“Operation Skyhawk” came to a head Thursday, when one of the many locations that was at the center of the operation was raided by agents, according to WSBTV Channel 2. The location was a business called Thunder Drones in Gwinnett, that allegedly served as a front for the operation.

Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver says corrections agents rushed into Thunder Drones armed with a search warrant and arrest warrants for Robert Schwartz, according to WSBTV. The agents reportedly seized more than 50 drones in two raids. “This will be the largest gang RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations] case in the history of the state of Georgia and it originated by the men and women here at the Georgia Department of Corrections,” Oliver said. (RELATED: ‘This Case Stinks’: Andy McCarthy Picks Apart Fani Wills’ ‘Preposterous’ RICO Case)

In addition, GDC Special Agent Gregg Phillips says the investigation led to the recovery of many drugs, including pills that are believed to contain fentanyl, according to the Channel 2 outlet, as well as 51 pounds of what appeared to be ecstasy. Takedowns outside prisons during the investigation “Operation Skyhawk” also produced 22 guns that Phillips believed were for security for the operation and 273 cellphones.

Investigative Reporter Mark Winne, who was at the scene of the Thunder Drones raid, asked Schwartz as the agents led him away, “If you face gang and/or RICO charges, what’s your response?”

“All I do is repair drones,” Shwartz replied. “I’ve been doing, I’ve been repairing radio-controlled things for 50 years. I don’t know what they’re even here for.” According to Phillips, 146 individuals have been arrested so far, eight of whom were GDC employees.