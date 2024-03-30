Biden Proclaims Easter Sunday To Be ‘Transgender Day Of Visibility’

President Joe Biden proclaimed Easter Sunday 2024 to be “transgender day of visibility,” which annually falls on March 31.

The White House posted the proclamation Friday, to recognize “the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans” on the annual “transgender day of visibility.” Easter Sunday falls on March 31 of 2024. Transgender activist Rachel Crandall created the day in 2010, according to GLAAD, an LGBTQ advocacy organization. (RELATED: Devout Catholic Joe Biden Makes No Mention Of Ash Wednesday For First Time During Presidency)

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” the president wrote in his proclamation.

“I am proud that my Administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect,” the proclamation continued.

The proclamation was met with backlash online as social media users criticized the Catholic president for disrespecting Christians.

“The White House also officially designated Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,'” Kaylee McGee White, Restoring America Editor for the Washington Examiner, posted on Twitter. “Such utter contempt for Christians and their beliefs.”

“Tomorrow, hundreds of millions of Christians will commemorate Easter Sunday and the Resurrection of Jesus. Our ‘devout Catholic’ president, meanwhile, will be celebrating a different religion, with the false resurrection of ‘transgender identity,’ Managing editor of the Daily Signal Tyler O’Neil wrote on twitter.

The White House also faced backlash after news that they banned religious Easter eggs from its annual Easter Egg Roll resurfaced. For the White House’s “Celebrating National Guard Families” art contest, the administration wrote that egg designs cannot feature any “religious symbols” on the Christian holiday.

Children were instead asked to decorate an egg template with “a snapshot of their life — a favorite activity, scenery in your state, your military family, a day-in-your life, etc,” according to the White House flyer.

“Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation,” the president’s proclamation stated. “Whether serving their communities or in the military, raising families or running businesses, they help America thrive. They deserve, and are entitled to, the same rights and freedoms as every other American, including the most fundamental freedom to be their true selves.”