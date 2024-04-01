Airstrike Reportedly Kills Top Iranian Military Commander, Levels Iranian Consulate In Syria

An alleged Israeli airstrike in Damascus, Syria, reportedly leveled the Iranian consulate and killed a senior Iranian military commander, Al Arabiya English reported Monday, citing Reuters and Iran’s al-Alam TV channel.

The blast reportedly killed six persons, among them the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad-Reza Zahedi, the outlet noted. The Iranian ambassador’s family was not injured during the precision strike, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Massive Iranian Terror Plot Foiled By IDF, Israel Says)

Joe Truzman, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, posted a video allegedly showing the aftermath of the attack.

“Whoever or whatever was targeted adjacent to the Iranian embassy in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus serves as a stark Israeli warning to Tehran regarding its nefarious activities against the Jewish state,” Truzman wrote.

Whoever or whatever was targeted adjacent to the Iranian embassy in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus serves as a stark Israeli warning to Tehran regarding its nefarious activities against the Jewish state. pic.twitter.com/s9c5S1i9VU — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) April 1, 2024

The video apparently shows the still-smoking rubble, as well as a building with an Iranian flag on it. The photo of what appears to be Qasem Soleimani can be seen mounted on the embassy gates, while dust covers nearby cars.

Israeli airstrikes reported in Damascus, Syria a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/gBs4bwHOZT — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) April 1, 2024

Truzman also tweeted out a photo of the alleged fallen Iranian officer while claiming he was “a high value target.”

Reports circulating of a high value target killed in an Israeli airstrike in a Damascus airstrike today. The target is identified as IRGC official Muhammed Zahedi. pic.twitter.com/p4w2vyHnmb — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) April 1, 2024

Syria and Iran are both long-time state sponsors of terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas, according to the U.S. State Department’s website. “Iran used the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) to provide support to terrorist organizations, provide cover for associated covert operations, and create instability in the region,” a statement by the State Department reads on Iranian involvement with terror organizations.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are in an active state of violent conflict with Israel since Hamas’ invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7 that reportedly left 1,200 Israelis dead and over 200 taken hostage.