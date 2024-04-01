REPORT: Alleged Porch Pirate Pulls Out All Stops In Package-Stealing Scheme

Rachael Gilmore, a Massachusetts South Shore resident, claimed that a package was stolen Thursday just outside her front door by a brazen alleged thief disguised as a delivery driver, multiple outlets reported.

Home surveillance footage appeared to show the alleged thief walked up to the abode with a DoorDash delivery bag, nervously looked about and stole the package from the front porch, WCVB 5 noted. (RELATED: Major Rideshare Platforms Set For Strike On Valentine’s Day)

“It feels violating, you know?” Gilmore told WCVB 5. “It was 9:30 in the morning, especially on the main road. We’ve never had a problem in seven years here.”

The allegedly stolen parcel had birthday presents for Gilmore’s daughter, the outlet reported. Gilmore also noted that her neighbor allegedly suffered a similar misfortune the week before and was no longer having packages delivered to her home, the outlet reported.

Here’s the video that @mikehsuaaf was talking about of the Weymouth porch pirate posing as a GrubHub delivery guy: https://t.co/3o2xzsRLTz — 100.1 FM The Pike (@100FMthePIKE) April 1, 2024

The Gilmore family was in the home when the alleged theft occurred, according to Boston 25 News.

“The way he rolled up was sketchy,” Edwin Gilmore, Rachael’s husband, told the outlet. “We missed by a half hour it was delivered and he took it in that time. With two of our three girls, both cars in the driveway [he] still had the gall to walk up try it and get it.”

The couple told the outlet that they informed the local police who have opened an investigation into the matter, Boston 25 News reported.