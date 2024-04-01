ROOKE: Richard Dawkins Admits The West Needs Christianity

U.K.’s top atheist biologist Richard Dawkins defended the idea that a robust Western Civilization was dependent on Christian theology to thrive after being the main reason that Britains lost their faith in God.

Dawkins upheld Christianity’s cultural impact during a Sunday interview reflecting on Easter with talk radio host Rachel Johnson on Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC).

This is coming from the same man who spent the last several decades on an anti-Christian crusade, telling anyone who would listen or buy his books that God was not real and that science disproves core tenets of the Christian faith, such as creation. In his 2006 book “The God Delusion,” Dawkins surmises that believing in God is not only illogical but actually delusional.

“Modern morality, wherever else it comes from, does not come from the Bible,” Dawkins wrote. He seems to have since changed his tune.

“I must say, I was slightly horrified to hear that Ramadan is being promoted instead. I do think that we are culturally a Christian country, and I call myself a cultural Christian,” Dawkins said. “I’m not a believer, but there’s a distinction between being a believing Christian and being a cultural Christian. I love hymns and Christmas carols. I sort of feel at home in the Christian ethos. I feel that we are a Christian country in that sense.” (ROOKE: Democratic Lawmaker Who Destroyed Own Family Wants To Come For Yours Next)

“It’s true that statistically, the number of people who actually believe in Christianity is going down, and I’m happy with that,” he continued. “But I would not be happy if, for example, we lost all our cathedrals and our beautiful parish churches. So, I count myself a cultural Christian. I think it would matter if we substituted any alternative religion. That would be truly dreadful.”

Dawkins told Johnson that he finds it a problem that in addition to the reported 6,000 mosques currently in England, more are being planned. “If I had to choose between Christianity and Islam, I’d choose Christianity every single time. It seems to me to be a fundamentally decent religion in a way that I think Islam is not,” he said.

"If I had to choose between Christianity and Islam, I'd choose Christianity every single time." Self-proclaimed 'cultural Christian', @RichardDawkins, tells @RachelSJohnson he's 'slightly horrified' to hear Ramadan lights were hung on Oxford Street rather than Easter lights.

G.K. Chesterton recognized over a century ago that society’s flourishing required not just a flaccid view of Christian culture, which Dawkins is promoting, but a strong adherence to its values to stave off anything that would fill the void in its absence. In Chesterton’s response to the editor of The Clarion, Robert Blatchford’s “God and My Neighbour,” he explains that Christianity as a religious philosophy is responsible for producing “the highest intellects and the foundation of the strongest nations.”

“Christianity, which is a very mystical religion, has nevertheless been the religion of the most practical section of mankind. It has far more paradoxes than the Eastern philosophies, but it also builds far better roads,” Chesterton wrote. “The Christian has a Triune God, ‘a tangled trinity,’ which seems a mere capricious contradiction in terms. But in action, he bestrides the earth, and even the cleverest Eastern can only fight him by imitating him first. The East has logic and lives on rice. Christendom has mysteries and motor cars.” (ROOKE: Leaked Docs Reveal The Trans Cult Is Going Even Further Than We Ever Knew)

Due to decades of championing policies allowing unchecked illegal immigration, primarily from the Middle East, England is finding that the dominant theology filling the void is Islam. The heart of what was Christendom decided over Easter weekend, one of the holiest in the Christian calendar, to highlight Ramadan by displaying lights in Central London.

Dawkins took issue with this development despite his movement to evangelize secularism being a big reason why Christianity dropped off in England. And, while his conversation on LBC is a move in the right direction, it’s clear that he continues to fail to realize that he subscribes to the same “cafeteria” Christianity promoted by President Biden in the U.S.

Wilton Cardinal Gregory (@WashArchbishop) on President Biden: "I would say that he's very sincere about his faith. But like a number of Catholics, he picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts. There is a phrase that…

Biden’s administration spent Easter weekend mocking Christianity with their prostration to transgender ideology, celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility. The U.S. is increasingly ruled by the cult-like religion of sex and race ideology, discarding its Christian founding. England, too, has turned its back on Christendom to become a microcosm of this same wokeism and now Islam. (ROOKE: Fatherlessness Leads To Godlessness)

Both of these men are defiantly against the core ethos of the Christian faith that brought prosperity and progress to the Western world. It is this old-time Christian worldview that demands men be allowed free will. This is not an unchecked free will that would tolerate men claiming to be women or pretend unchecked illegal immigration is safe or good for a country. It is free will defined by a holy morality that, when man adheres to it, will provide him life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.