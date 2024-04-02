EXCLUSIVE: House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Bob Good Endorses Rick Becker For Congress

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Good will endorse North Dakota GOP congressional candidate Rick Becker for U.S. Congress, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Becker is running for North Dakota’s only Congressional seat since Kelly Armstrong announced she is running for Governor. Becker served from 2012-2022 in the state House, founding the Bastiat Caucus which advocated for tighter budgets and increased gun rights.

The GOP primary is June 11 and Becker has two opponents. However, a March poll shows him with a significant lead over his primary opponents. Becker has also received endorsements from Republican Kentucky Rep. Rand Paul and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“It is my privilege to endorse, Dr. Rick Becker for Congress in North Dakota. Rick is the kind of courageous conservative warrior that we need in Congress, fighting to save our country,” Good told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Bob Good, House Republicans To Introduce Legislation To Block Taxpayer Funding For Chain Migration Program)

Becker responded to the endorsement by telling the Caller: “I am honored to receive the endorsement of Freedom Caucus Chairman Congressman Bob Good. His unwavering commitment to our conservative values and dedication to serving the American people is exactly the type of leadership I plan to bring with me to Washington.” (RELATED: GOP Rep Introduces Bill To Defang Two Of Biden’s Signature Climate Programs)

Good’s endorsement comes after House Freedom Caucus members endorsed Becker including Reps. Scott Perry, Mary Miller, Andy Harri, and Warren Davidson.