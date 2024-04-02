World

REPORT: Home Of Holocaust Survivors Vandalized With Nazi And Pro-Palestinian Imagery

Preparations For The 70th Anniversary Of The Liberation Of Auschwitz-Birkenau

Auschwitz and Belsen concentration camp survivor Eva Behar shows her number tattoo in her home on December 1, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. As the Russians approached Poland the Nazis saw the end of the war coming and Eva was sent from Auschwitz to Bergen on 1st January 1945 where she was eventually liberated by the British. Ceremonies marking the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous concentration camp are due to take place on January 27, 2015. Auschwitz was a network of concentration camps built and operated in occupied Poland by Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Auschwitz I and nearby Auschwitz II-Birkenau was the extermination camp where an estimated 1.1 million people, mostly Jews from across Europe, were killed in gas chambers or from systematic starvation, forced labour, disease and medical experiments. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Font Size:

The home of Holocaust survivors in Belgium was allegedly spray-painted with a swastika and the words “Gaza Free” in bright pink, the European Jewish Congress reported Tuesday.

The Jewish organization expressed its shock at the vandalism and tweeted that this “is blatant, targeted antisemitism. It’s another disturbing incident in the wave of vile antisemitism that has swept the country since Hamas’s brutal attack on Israel.”

The tweet contained a photo of the purported incident.

“This is absolutely awful. Targeting a home of survivors of the Holocaust. A new low,” Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, tweeted Tuesday. (RELATED: Pastor Apparently Caught On Video Drawing Swastika On Jewish Neighbor’s Groceries)

“A strong and unambiguous response is required, beyond condemnations,” the Coordination Committee of Jewish Organisations of Belgium said of the incident, according to The Jewish Chronicle. The Belgian police have yet to respond for comment, the outlet noted.

Jews make up a community of around 22,000 people in Belgium or about 0.25% of the country’s total population in 2022, according to the World Jewish Congress. Antisemitic attacks against Jews in Europe has risen by over 1,000 percent since Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion of southern Israel, according to Rabbi Menachem Margolin, the chairman of the European Jewish Association.

“Across Europe, one can find placards calling Jews terrorists; the blood libel of child killers is used regularly; death threats against rabbis are common; Jews are insulted on the street daily; and our children are cursed at,” Rabbi Margolin wrote in an article in Politico.