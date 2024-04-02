‘Soft On Crime’: ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Grills RFK Jr. Over His ‘Way Left’ VP Pick

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday interrogated independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for picking a running mate who he alleged is on the far left.

Kennedy in March selected Silicon Valley lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his 2024 running mate, asserting she shared his views on health, censorship, immigration and more. However, Shanahan has come under fire for supporting certain soft-on-crime policies on which Kilmeade grilled Kennedy during the Fox News interview. (RELATED: New Polling Reveals Why Dems Are Freaking Out Over RFK Jr.’s Candidacy)

WATCH:

“There’s nobody who would think that she is anything but way left. She supported George George Gascón, we know that in the past … If you want to get Republican votes, why would your first major choice be someone who is so identified with the Democratic party, who supported Pete Buttigieg?” Kilmeade asked Kennedy.

Shanahan expressed support for Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who has been widely accused of contributing to a decrease in public safety in Los Angeles.

“Is she soft on crime?” Kilmeade followed up.

“Nicole funded the recall for Chesa Boudin, who was the “defund the police guy” in San Francisco. She’s not soft on crime … She was the one that actually funded the successful recall of the “defund the police” guy,” Kennedy responded.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was removed from office in a recall election in June 2022.

“So she regrets giving to Gascón?” Kilmeade asked.

“She thinks that Gascón was a failure in Los Angeles,” Kennedy responded. “She was dealing with a very real issue, which is the problem [of] mass incarceration. We have the highest prison population of any country in earth, including China, which has five times our population … It is not a good thing for America and a lot of those are nonviolent crimes … She was trying to solve that issue and I don’t know whether she made some mistakes. I know her own attitude about it has evolved significantly.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.