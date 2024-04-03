‘Smoking Crack For Breakfast’: Reality Star Leah McSweeney Abandons New York Amid Crime Spike

Socialite Leah McSweeney, star of the “Real Housewives of New York City,” is reportedly ready to leave the Big Apple after the recent spike in crime.

“People are smoking crack for breakfast in Times Square,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story, Tuesday, according to Page Six. She reportedly shared her experiences with fans and captioned her messages with the words, “Public service announcement.” McSweeney alleged that her 16-year-old daughter, Kier, was targeted by someone who threatened her on the subway, the outlet reported. The man allegedly said he was going to “turn her into a pile of meat on the floor,” McSweeney reportedly said.

The reality television star said that was the last straw for her, according to Page Six.

“And I’ll be leaving New York as soon as possible,” McSweeney reportedly said at the conclusion of her video.

In addition to posting to her own social media account, McSweeney appeared Tuesday on “Fox and Friends” to express her frustrations with the current conditions in New York City.

“You know what, this breaks my heart because New York City is the best city in the world, but it is not safe right now and it is especially not safe for women,” she told the host.

She provided more insight into Kier’s experience on “Fox and Friends,” saying the man told her, “shut the blank up or I’m going to kill you and turn you into a pile of meat on the floor.”

McSweeney told the host she feels the general public is being “gaslit” by politicians claiming that New York City is currently “safer than ever.”

“And it’s not, I’m sorry, there’s no way,” she reportedly said. “I’m out there on the train, I’m walking around. It’s not safe.”

McSweeney’s story comes on the heels of the remarks made by fellow “Real Housewives of New York City” star, Bethenny Frankel, who recently decided not to move back to Manhattan after alleging she was punched in the face by a homeless man in an unprovoked attack, according to Page Six.

Frankel reportedly shared her story to TikTok, saying she was lined up to meet with a broker, but immediately changed her mind after the attack. (RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Breaks Her Silence After Being Punched In The Face In New York)

“At that point, I texted the broker and said, ‘I don’t want to see apartments anymore. This city is insane,” Frankel said, the outlet reported.

Mayor Eric Adams has reportedly claimed New York is safe on multiple occasions.