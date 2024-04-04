NASA Investigates Possible Space Station Debris After Object Strikes Florida Home

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said Thursday that they are investigating the origins of an object that crashed through the roof of a home in Florida, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

“More information will be available once the analysis is complete,” Finch said, AP reported.

The homeowner, Alejandro Otero, recounted the discovery made by his son while he was away on vacation. Otero rushed home after his son discovered a nearly 2-pound cylindrical object had smashed through their roof, according to TV station WINK. “It was a tremendous sound. It almost hit my son. He was two rooms over and heard it all,” Otero told WINK. “Something ripped through the house and then made a big hole on the floor and on the ceiling. When we heard that, we were like, impossible, and then immediately I thought a meteorite.” (RELATED: Plane Crashes Into Florida Mobile Home Park Sparking Several Fires And Fatalities, Authorities Say)

“I was shaking. I was completely in disbelief. What are the chances of something landing on my house with such force to cause so much damage,” Otero added, according to WINK. “I’m super grateful that nobody got hurt.”