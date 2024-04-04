‘Come On, Peter’: Doocy Spars With Kirby Over Biden’s ‘Unwavering’ Support For Israel

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy argued with White House national security spokesperson John Kirby over President Joe Biden’s said “unwavering support” for Israel.

Biden expressed his “unwavering support” for Israel following Hamas’ barbarous terror attack on the country on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,160 people. The president has come under political scrutiny and may face potential consequences in the upcoming 2024 election by members of his own party who have called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Doocy pushed back at Kirby’s claim that the president’s position on Israel has not changed.

“On October 7, President Biden said ‘My administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.’ That is not true anymore, correct?” Doocy asked.

“No, that is true,” Kirby answered. “Still true today.”

“How is his support unwavering, but you’re also reconsidering policy choices?” Doocy pressed.

“Both can be true,” Kirby replied.

“They cannot be true. They’re completely different things,” Doocy argued.

“No, no, no,” Kirby said. “I’m sorry —”

“He is wavering,” Doocy continued.

“Oh, come on, Peter,” Kirby said. “Come on. Come on now.”

Kirby said Biden’s support for Israel’s security is “ironclad” and vowed the U.S. will continue to support its’ Middle Eastern ally’s right to defend itself. He added that while the U.S. supports Israel’s right to defend itself, the Biden administration believes Israel should change the way it is fighting against Hamas. (RELATED: ‘Excuse Me?’: Peter Doocy Gets Defensive As Biden Admin Official Dodges Question About Biden’s Alleged Anger)

“How is that unwavering? It sounds like you guys are trying to have it both ways here,” Doocy said.

“No,” Kirby said.

“We support Israel, but we are going to make all these changes because we don’t support Israel,” Doocy said.

“I didn’t say we’re gonna make changes. I said we need to see how Israel responds to the humanitarian crises in Gaza and how they respond to the protection of aid workers,” Kirby said. “I think we can all agree, I think you would agree, you don’t want to see innocent civilians killed and targeted, do you? You don’t want to see Gazans starve. You don’t want to see famine in Gaza, do you? Of course not.”

“Nobody wants to see that, but you’re the policy maker, and you’re talking about policy changes. That is not what you were talking about on October 7,” Doocy said.

Kirby said Gaza did not suffer from famine and the death of innocent civilians on October 7. The administration has thus called on Israel to change its way of handling the war, but the U.S. is still supporting Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry said in February that 28,064 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began, according to Reuters. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took responsibility for mistakenly striking a World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy and killing seven workers.

Biden met Thursday with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the midst of receiving intense pressure to support a ceasefire. First Lady Jill Biden reportedly urged her husband to take a tougher stance on the war.