Horrifying Video Shows Rockslide Crushing Vehicles During Taiwan Earthquake

Dashcam footage from Taiwan captured a frightening earthquake causing a rockslide that hit cars on a road below. The 7.4 magnitude quake, the strongest in over 20 years, created a scene like something from a disaster film, according to TMZ. The video shows a driver going uphill when a sudden emergency alert sounds.

The quake makes everyone stop, and then a huge boulder hits the car in front, all caught on the dashcam. Trying to escape, the driver backs up, barely missing another falling rock. As more debris falls, the video captures the earthquake’s intense force before it ends, as seen in the video shared by the outlet. (RELATED: Insane Videos Emerge From Massive Earthquake That Look Like Something From An Apocalypse Movie)

It was previously reported that an earthquake struck the eastern coastline of Taiwan early, leading to the issuance of a tsunami warning for the island as well as southern Japan, according to records from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor resulted in the death of nine individuals and injured over 900, according to The Wall Street Journal. Social media videos revealed the severe aftermath of the quake, with visible destruction to structures. In one particular video, an urgent alarm sound can be heard as footage displays a red building tilting dangerously, its ground floor seemingly obliterated, as shared by Breaking 4 News.