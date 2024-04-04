The Same Voters Who Stopped Hillary In ’16 Can Stop Biden In ’24

In retrospect, it’s clear that Hill-Dawg was one of the most hated politicians in modern American history — but it wasn’t so clear on the eve of the 2016 election. In fact, all the signs, along with all the hopeful punditry, suggested we would finally get our first woman president. And we would have, too, if not for a handful of critical voters who save the day. Roughly 20,000 Americans could once again put Donald Trump back in the White House this November.