Barstool Sports’ ‘Billy Football’ Is Running For Congress, And No, It’s Not A Publicity Stunt

Bill Cottle, better known as “Billy Football” from Barstool Sports, is making headlines for a new venture that might surprise some: he’s running for Congress.

But Cottle insists it’s not a publicity stunt or another comedic bit. Behind the persona his listeners have come to know lies a desire to make a difference and serve the community he calls.

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Cottle said his interest in politics stems from his upbringing as a New Yorker born at the turn of the century. Growing up immersed in current affairs naturally led him to develop a keen interest in politics, paving the way for his unconventional journey into the political arena.

“I am Bill Cottle. I grew up as a New Yorker through and through,” said Cottle. “My interest in politics probably started, you know, honestly, being born in 1999. Much of my childhood was filled with current events and world-changing events, and that always led me to an interest in politics.”

Cottle rose to fame on one of America’s most popular sports podcasts, Pardon My Take. Getting his start as an intern, “Billy Football,” while playing the game himself at Williams College, Billy became a fan favorite for his sense of bro-humor and zany antics. He later became a full-time third wheel on the show, and now works for Barstool full-time in their New York office on various project.

Billy Football tweeted out PFT’s phone #. He now has to give the office a seminar on the dangers of social media https://t.co/T0VbkBlTqM — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 28, 2017

PMTV IS BACK! BILLY FOOTBALL INJECTS PFT WITH RESEARCH CHEMICALS A perfect appetizer to Thursday Night Footballhttps://t.co/oFLK0Y2Gdy pic.twitter.com/PxsHH8oe0S — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 15, 2022

Cottle emphasized his belief in his ideas and his sincere intention to make a positive impact. He is frustrated with the current state of Congress and sees himself as an agent of change, committed to a brighter future for his district.

“I believe my heart’s in the right place,” said Cottle. “The situation with Congress and with local officials has become sort of a money laundering scheme for their gain. And I truly believe that I’m solely there to make a difference and craft a future for my district.”

I, Bill Cotter, Am Running For Congress. Here Are My Policies. https://t.co/1jcvdqaFdb. — Billcotterforcongress.com (@Billyhottakes) March 25, 2024

In a political landscape where endorsements can boost an outsider’s electoral viability, Cottle isn’t seeking them. He aims to keep the focus on the issues that matter most to New York’s Third District, steering away from political endorsements. For him, it’s about addressing constituents’ challenges.

“I want to make the race about the issues, not about individuals, not about personalities,” Cottle answered on potentially pursuing the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. “It’s really about the everyday lives of Long Islanders who see the impacts of the bad decision-making in Congress and want a change.”

There’s a non-zero chance that Trump endorses Billy Football https://t.co/tnmeQkMh1v — playoff🅿️ (@playoffp_25) April 4, 2024

The same goes for potential endorsements from Barstool colleagues like Dave Portnoy, Big Cat and Mr. PFT Commenter. Cottle asserted he would not seek their support because he does not want to drag them into the throes of the political realm: “Honestly, putting them in that position would be unfair.”

“I would not solicit their support. The real answer to that question, and I hope this is what you take away from this, is that they’re not political figures.” (RELATED: Former CNN Anchor John Avlon Announces Congressional Candidacy)

Cottle has been on an unusual journey to politics. He once had to give a presentation on salamanders as a punishment for a mistake at Barstool, a moment that became urban legend for the brand’s fans. Now, he’s running for the peoples’ house. “Billy Football” said it isn’t a shock to himself, though, after the Caller asked what he’d say now to his past, salamander-presenting self.

Todays PMT Nutriton Recipe from Billy Football: crisis fuel

-one part redbull

-dayquil

-some vitamin c

-chocolate milk

-everclear(to wipe down countertops)

-mcdonalds (before 7pm) — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) March 23, 2020

With Billy Football on PMT today, we look back at a time when Billy really “Beefed Up” pic.twitter.com/HMmbOeS5u5 — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) March 23, 2020

“I don’t think you’d be surprised. I don’t think you’d be surprised at all,” Cottle explained. “I’ve always wanted to serve my community. I’ve always wanted to serve. However, I could serve the common good, and I think if I said, ‘Hey, in about seven years, you’re going to be trying to undertake a huge, huge challenge to help your country, to help your community, to help you stay in the district’, I don’t think he’d be very surprised at all.”