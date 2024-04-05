‘Unacceptable’: Trump Team Files Motion To Replace Judge In Hush Money Trial

Former President Donald Trump has filed a motion to recuse Acting Justice Juan Merchan of the New York Supreme Court Trial Division from presiding over his criminal trial in New York, according to a filing submitted to the court on Friday.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has been indicted on 34 state felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records in New York to conceal an alleged “hush money” payment about a reported extramarital affair. Trump has repeatedly criticized Merchan for his presiding over the case, with his filing on Friday seeking recusal based on the alleged political activities of Merchan’s daughter. (RELATED: Judge Blocks Trump Attempt To Subpoena NBC In Hush Money Trial Over Stormy Daniels Movie)

“Your Honor’s daughter, Loren Merchan, has a direct financial interest in these proceedings by virtue of her ownership stake and leadership role at Authentic Campaigns, Inc. Based on public disbursements data, Authentic, which services exclusively Democrat clients, is the #21 ranked vendor in the country in connection with the 2024 election,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in a 37-page filing. “The Court’s interest in these proceedings by virtue of the close relationship with an immediate relative, and Ms. Merchan’s ongoing receipt of commercial and reputational benefits based on the manner in which Your Honor has conducted these proceedings, requires recusal based on an actual conflict and an unacceptable appearance of impropriety.”

Read Trump’s filing here:

Defendant’s Motion for Recusal, People v. Trump, InD-71543-2023 (NYS Trial Div., Apr. 5, 2024) by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

“It would be completely unacceptable to most New Yorkers if the judge presiding over these proceedings had an adult child who worked at WinRed or MAGA Inc,” Trump’s attorneys added. “Personal political views may not be a basis for recusal, [b]ut profiting from the promotion of a political agenda that is hostile to President Trump, and has included fundraising solicitations based on this case, must be. Accordingly, President Trump respectfully requests that the Court recuse itself.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.