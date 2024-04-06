GOP Registered Voters Outnumber Dems By Nearly 1 Million In Florida

GOP registered voters have surged ahead, now outnumbering Democrats by nearly 1 million in Florida, as posted by the Florida Division Of Elections March 29, 2024.

Republican voter registration has surged ahead of Democrats by nearly 900,000, boasting 5,215,016 registered Republicans to Democrats’ 4,359,315, according to the Florida Division Of Elections. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to social media to spotlight the shift from a Democratic to Republican majority in voter registration since 2021. He predicts the gap will widen, with Republicans nearing a million-voter lead.

Prior to 2021, FL never had more registered Republicans than Democrats. Now, a million voter R registration advantage is within reach. Hillsborough (Tampa) is about to flip from D to R, which will mean every county in the Tampa Bay market has a R advantage in this previously… https://t.co/oH8b1jc4Y2 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) April 4, 2024

“Prior to 2021, FL never had more registered Republicans than Democrats,” DeSantis wrote on Twitter. “Now, a million voter R registration advantage is within reach. Hillsborough (Tampa) is about to flip from D to R, which will mean every county in the Tampa Bay market has an R advantage in this previously “swing” region of the state.”

Following significant population growth in Florida, with nearly half a million relocating there between July 2021 and July 2022, Republican registration has skyrocketed, the Washington Examiner reported. From a lead of just over 100,000 in March 2022, the GOP’s advantage has swelled to 889,569. Meanwhile, Democrats have experienced a slight dip, shedding around 1,000 voters since March, with Republicans now surpassing Democrats in 56 of the state’s 67 counties.

The Republican Party of Florida, encouraged by these figures, expects a robust showing in the next elections, pointing to the 2020 victory margin and the current registration lead as evidence of a firm Republican stronghold, the Washington Examiner stated. Despite the positive forecast, they are determined to stay alert and keep up their efforts. (RELATED: KENNETH RAPOZA: How Republicans Can Pick Up Latino Voters With Core Cultural Issues)

Since March, the Democratic Party has shed just over 1,000 voters, whereas the Republican Party has bolstered its ranks by more than 30,000, according to Florida’s Voice. The GOP stands on the cusp of flipping two counties. Hillsborough County narrowly favors Democrats by a margin of 0.98%, equating to 8,064 votes, while Madison County is a mere 1.14%, or 134 voters, from leaning Republican. Both counties are steadily trending toward the GOP.

As of April, Republicans dominate in 56 of Florida’s 67 counties, Florida’s Voice stated. Other counties are gradually shifting as well. Democrats are barely clinging to Duval County by a 2.67% margin. Miami-Dade County, a crucial electorate that backed Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022, is moving Republican, now within a 4.77% gap. Palm Beach County remains one of the few Democratic bastions, with a lean of 6.18%.