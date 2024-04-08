Can The Climate Crusaders Please, For The Love Of God, Stop Trying To Control The Weather?!

Years after scientists try to fix global warming by pumping chemicals into the atmosphere, a train barrels through the expanses of a frozen world. It carries the last remnants of the human race; if it stops, they will die. Revolution brews, as the decadent elites at the front of the train viciously suppress those at the back with hard labor and nothing but cockroach bricks for sustenance. The train crashes, and humanity is lost to a new ice age. Is this the plot of the 2013 sci-fi thriller “Snowpiercer,” or the not-too-distant future brought to us by real life climate crusaders?