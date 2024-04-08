Utterly Insane: UConn Has Only Trailed 4:06 In Entire March Madness Tournament … FOUR MINUTES AND SIX SECONDS!

This is straight up insane.

As we all know, the NCAA March Madness men’s basketball national title game between the UConn Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers is Monday night (with an incredibly ridiculous late start time), and we’re all ready for some championship basketball, popcorn content and gambling fun!

Well, as I was going through the sports blogs to get an idea of what I was going to write about, I came across this absolutely crazy statistic that the UConn Huskies have accomplished. And I know what you’re saying to yourself: “You say it’s crazy, but it’s probably nothing.”

No, I'm serious, this is some CRAZY ish.

When you examine the total time trailing in the 2024 NCAA March Madness tournament, UConn leads the way with the least, which isn’t shocking. But what is shocking is how much time it was and how drastic of a difference it is in comparison to the competition.

So check this out: The Huskies have been unbelievable in the tourney, only being down on the scoreboard by a total of 4:06 — FOUR MINUTES AND SIX SECONDS — I told you this was insane! And the next team closest to them is Clemson, separated by nearly 20 minutes with a time of 23:04.

View the chart yourself:

Ready to say it. UConn might be good pic.twitter.com/zWTp23VUBZ — Stathole (@Statholesports) April 8, 2024

Man … this is wild.

I get the hype surrounding Zach Edey, but how the hell can you bet against this sole stat from UConn?

As far as I’m concerned, the only way I’d bet on Purdue is if it was a live bet.

The greatness of UConn is unreal.