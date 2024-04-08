Video Shows Boeing Jet Make Emergency Landing After Engine Cover Tears Apart

A flight bound for Houston made an emergency landing Sunday after the plane’s engine cover tore apart, the New York Post reported.

A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Houston from Denver made an emergency landing after a mid-air scare when an engine component disintegrated, according to the New York Post. Southwest’s Flight 3695 turned back minutes after takeoff when its crew noticed part of the engine’s casing had come off. A video shared by ABC’s Sam Sweeney on X shows the engine cover coming loose and flapping in the wind.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) clarified that the dislodged part was an engine cowling, which, after breaking away, impacted the aircraft’s wing flap. The immediate response by the flight crew ensured a safe return to Denver, with the aircraft landing without further incident only 25 minutes post-departure, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Boeing CEO That Has Presided Over Massive Failures Awarded $32 Million Pay Package Before He Departs)

Scary moments for passengers on a Southwest flight from Denver to Houston when the engine cover ripped off during flight , forcing the plane to return to Denver Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/BBpCBXpTsl — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) April 7, 2024

Southwest Airlines addressed the mishap and attributed it to a mechanical issue with the Boeing 737-800, which records indicate was built in 2017.

“Our Customers will arrive at Houston Hobby on another aircraft, approximately three hours behind schedule,” a Southwest spokesperson told the New York Post. “We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees. Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft.”

This recent scare is part of a series of events that have cast a shadow over Boeing. Earlier, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Max had to make an emergency landing after losing a door plug mid-flight, leaving a large hole in the plane’s body, the New York Post reported. The Justice Department’s criminal investigation into a mid-flight incident last January and a major lawsuit over safety have put Boeing under more scrutiny, which showcased systemic issues within Boeing.

The company has also faced other adverse incidents, including a runway mishap in Houston and a perilous nosedive involving a New Zealand-bound flight, resulting in injuries to dozens, according to the New York Post.