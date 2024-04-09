Star Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story’s Shoulder Surgery Likely To Cost Him Whole Season

Red Sox star shortstop Trevor Story is likely to miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a shoulder fracture, the team’s chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, told reporters Tuesday.

Story fractured his left glenoid rim and he’ll have surgery to repair it Friday with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Breslow announced.

“What we’re looking at is probably in the neighborhood of six months,” Breslow told reporters on the length of Story’s recovery time. “Difficult to speculate specifically beyond that, but, you know, you can kind of do the math there.”

Craig Breslow says Trevor Story will undergo shoulder surgery on Friday and will likely miss the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/hFggzFNqbP — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 9, 2024

Doing the math would lead to the conclusion that Story will likely miss the rest of the season.

Story incurred the injury Friday while diving for a ground ball hit by the Angels’ Mike Trout. He immediately hit the deck and began to roll around in pain.

RIP to the Red Sox 2024 season. Was fun while it lasted. Here’s the Trevor Story injury that’ll probably keep him out for most of the year. pic.twitter.com/oZ3SfrPlxX — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) April 6, 2024

The Sox had a ton of hope for Story, who they signed to a six-year, $140 million deal in 2022.

The two-time All-Star missed three quarters of his first season in Boston with an elbow injury and now will likely only have eight games under his belt this year.

The team’s prospective heir apparent to superstar Mookie Betts is looking to be a major disappointment. Sox fans are probably in disarray as, just roughly five seasons removed from a World Series, their roster is practically devoid of any star power outside of third baseman Rafael Devers. They’ve shipped out Betts, starting pitcher Chris Sale, outfielder Alex Verdugo and practically every marketable star they’ve had in recent years. Bad day to be a Sox fan.