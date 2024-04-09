‘No Trust In Joe Biden’: Young Black Voters Break Down Why They’re Ditching POTUS In 2024

A group of young black Georgia voters told CNN on Tuesday why they will not be voting for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Biden garnered roughly 92% of the black vote in 2020, but he has been hemorrhaging support from them since, according to polls. Biden is particularly losing support among younger voters because of the Israel-Hamas war, the Georgia voters told CNN at a barbecue restaurant in Atlanta, adding that they would not be voting for former President Donald Trump either.

WATCH:

“If I were to vote tomorrow, I wouldn’t vote period,” a female voter named Rokiya Garbo told CNN. “We have no trust in Joe Biden,” she said later in the segment.

“Ideally, I would like to vote third-party,” a female voter named Mozn Shora said.

Biden and Trump primarily face competition from independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “Justice for All Party” candidate Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, with Democrats appearing to be more concerned by them.

“‘I will vote for an independent candidate,” a male voter named Lonnie White told CNN.

“I’m considering either voting for [socialist candidate] Claudia De La Cruz or Cornel West at this point,” a male voter named Malik Poole told the outlet. “If there is no substantive policy change when it comes to the genocide in Gaza, then there’s not really a discussion for me.”

All four voters were brought up to be Democrats and were registered as such, they told CNN. “I think what Biden has done in aiding and abetting in a genocide is just something I cannot stand for,” Shora said.

Biden has advocated for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war multiple times but he has also distributed aid to the country in its war against the terrorist group. His support is waning in battleground states, including Georgia.

“If he doesn’t get elected, that is his fault,” White said. “That’s not our fault. That’s not the black voters here. That’s not X, Y and Z. No, it’s on him.”

Polling has suggested Biden’s recent downturn among younger voters is tied to the president’s management of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Biden’s support among black voters in battleground states has fallen to 68% from 91% in 2020, according to a recent poll by The Wall Street Journal.

MAGA Inc., one of the main super PACs backing Trump, unveiled a three-week radio ad initiative in March focusing on black voters in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan, Axios reported. One ad attacks Biden for prioritizing “transgender equality,” and claims he does not appreciate black voters.

