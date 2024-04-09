Lloyd Austin Pushes Back On Genocide Claims In Gaza

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin refuted allegations of genocide in Gaza in a Senate hearing Tuesday, Daily Wire reported.

During a Senate hearing, Austin dismissed claims of genocide in Gaza amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton challenged Austin on accusations against him and Israel. Austin stated there was no evidence to suggest genocide was occurring, according to Daily Wire.

“We don’t have any evidence of genocide being created,” Austin said. “So that’s a no. Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza. We don’t have evidence of that.”

Austin’s comments stood in contrast to previous statements from CIA Director William Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, who did not directly address questions about Israel’s actions towards Palestinians in March, the outlet stated. The ongoing conflict in Gaza, now over six months since a Hamas attack on Israel last October, has claimed around 1,200 lives. This has sparked widespread criticism, including from Democrat Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has labeled the situation as genocide. (RELATED: ALAN DERSHOWITZ: The Dangerous U.S. Rush To Save The Terrorist Group Hamas)

Austin pointed out U.S. support for Israel and stressed America’s dedication to helping Israel protect its land and people with security assistance. He also strongly denied any personal role in facilitating genocide, Daily Wire reported.

Austin also mentioned his communication with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Twitter, focusing on enhancing humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza and safeguarding aid workers.

“I spoke to Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss the urgent need to improve humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza & to ensure the protection of humanitarian aid workers. I affirmed U.S. support to Israel in the face of Iranian threats,” he wrote on Twitter.